HAYWARD, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 26, 2021.

"Accelerating semiconductor demand, together with UCT's ability to execute on a global scale, resulted in another very robust quarter for the company," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "We have strong momentum across the company as our broad portfolio of products and services, including Ham-Let, makes us increasingly relevant and strategic to the success of our customers. Demand for semiconductors has never been higher and we will continue to invest in ways that position UCT to play a larger, more pivotal role in the industry's future."

First Quarter 2021 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $417.6 million. Products contributed $345.6 million and Services added $72.0 million. Total gross margin was 20.8%, operating margin was 9.7%, and net income was $25.0 million or $0.62 and $0.60 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $369.6 million, gross margin of 21.0%, operating margin of 9.0%, and net income of $22.6 million or $0.56 and $0.55 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

First Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.3%, operating margin was 12.2%, and net income was $38.2 million or $0.92 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.5%, operating margin of 11.9%, and net income of $33.5 million or $0.81 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 Outlook

Due to limited visibility resulting from the pandemic, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $490.0 million to $520.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.56 and $0.68. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.90 and $1.03.   

Conference Call

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended



March 26,



March 27,



2021



2020













Revenues:











Product

$

345,616



$

259,383

Services



72,011





61,513

Total revenues



417,627





320,896

Cost of revenues:











Product



283,569





214,755

Services



47,120





40,479

Total cost of revenues



330,689





255,234

Gross profit



86,938





65,662

Operating expenses:











Research and development



4,208





3,408

Sales and marketing



7,608





5,750

General and administrative



34,712





33,954

Total operating expenses



46,528





43,112

Income from operations



40,410





22,550

Interest income



98





312

Interest expense



(3,605)





(5,188)

Other income (expense), net



(4,263)





(2,691)

Income before provision for income taxes



32,640





14,983

Provision for income taxes



7,015





4,465

Net income



25,625





10,518

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



628





1,095

Net income attributable to UCT

$

24,997



$

9,423













Net income per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:











Basic

$

0.62



$

0.24

Diluted

$

0.60



$

0.23

Shares used in computing net income per share:











Basic



40,564





39,817

Diluted



41,639





40,704

 

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands)



















March 26,



December 25,





2021



2020

ASSETS













Current assets:













  Cash and cash equivalents



$

264,257



$

200,274

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance





168,041





145,539

  Inventories





189,167





180,385

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets





14,743





18,895

Total current assets





636,208





545,093















Property, plant and equipment, net





157,344





159,150

Goodwill





171,132





171,132

Intangibles assets, net





155,630





160,519

Deferred tax assets, net





22,277





23,513

Operating lease right-of-use assets





41,642





37,821

Other non-current assets





6,326





5,315

Total assets



$

1,190,559



$

1,102,543















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













  Bank borrowings



$

8,021



$

7,361

  Accounts payable





164,875





121,328

  Accrued compensation and related benefits





30,933





34,532

  Operating lease liabilities





12,402





11,721

  Other current liabilities





46,848





26,335

Total current liabilities





263,079





201,277















Bank borrowings, net of current portion





259,822





261,619

Deferred tax liabilities





33,571





33,571

Operating lease liabilities





33,875





31,050

Other liabilities





23,567





23,812

Total liabilities





613,914





551,329















Equity:













UCT stockholders' equity:













  Common stock





313,043





309,589

  Retained earnings





242,969





217,972

  Accumulated other comprehensive gain





1,603





5,087

Total UCT stockholders' equity





557,615





532,648

  Noncontrolling interest





19,030





18,566

Total equity





576,645





551,214

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

1,190,559



$

1,102,543















 

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)















Three Months Ended



March 26,



March 27,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$

25,625



$

10,518

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











      Depreciation and amortization



11,823





11,804

Stock-based compensation



3,465





3,077

Deferred income taxes



1,236





1,046

Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability



11,639





2,977

Gain from insurance proceeds



(7,332)





Others



101





Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(22,502)





(663)

Inventories



(8,782)





(14,741)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,018





(224)

Other non-current assets



(1,011)





302

Accounts payable



43,266





(4,099)

Accrued compensation and related benefits



(3,599)





219

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(315)





(418)

Income taxes payable



2,777





1,559

Other liabilities



6,194





4,359

Net cash provided by operating activities



65,603





15,716

Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(6,487)





(6,708)

Insurance proceeds



7,332





Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



845





(6,708)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from bank borrowings



6,627





51,505

Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases



(8,243)





(14,477)

Others



(2)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(1,618)





37,028

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(847)





(497)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



63,983





45,539

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



200,274





162,531

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

264,257



$

208,070

 

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)













































GAAP





Non-GAAP







Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





March 26, 2021



March 26, 2021





Products



Services



Consolidated



Products



Services



Consolidated

Revenues



$

345,616



$

72,011



$

417,627



$

345,616



$

72,011



$

417,627

Gross profit



$

62,047



$

24,891



$

86,938



$

63,033



$

25,913



$

88,946

Gross margin





18.0%





34.6%





20.8%





18.2%





36.0%





21.3%

Income from operations



$

34,244



$

6,166



$

40,410



$

40,525



$

10,294



$

50,819

Operating margin





9.9%





8.6%





9.7%





11.7%





14.3%





12.2%





























































Three Months Ended























March 26, 2021























Products



Services



Consolidated

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis



$

62,047



$

24,891



$

86,938

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





-





1,022





1,022

Restructuring charges (2)





6





-





6

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





980





-





980

Non-GAAP gross profit



$

63,033



$

25,913



$

88,946







































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis





18.0%





34.6%





20.8%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





0.0%





1.4%





0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)





0.0%





-





0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





0.2%





-





0.2%

Non-GAAP gross margin





18.2%





36.0%





21.3%







































Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis



$

34,244



$

6,166



$

40,410

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





1,173





3,716





4,889

Restructuring charges (2)





140





-





140

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





3,631





412





4,043

Acquisition related costs (4)





1,337





-





1,337

Non-GAAP income from operations



$

40,525



$

10,294



$

50,819







































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis





9.9%





8.6%





9.7%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





0.3%





5.1%





1.2%

Restructuring charges (2)





0.0%





0.0%





0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





1.1%





0.6%





1.0%

Acquisition related costs (4)





0.4%





0.0%





0.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin





11.7%





14.3%





12.2%







































1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd.

 

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS





















Three Months Ended



March 26,



March 27,



December 25,



2021



2020



2020

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)

Reported net income attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis

$

24,997



$

9,423



$

22,554

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



4,889





4,951





4,950

Restructuring charges (2)



140





1,600





1,003

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



4,043





2,752





3,760

Fair value adjustments (4)



11,582





2,948





3,266

Acquisition related costs (5)



1,337





-





1,024

Insurance proceeds (6)



(7,332)





-





-

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)



(2,639)





(2,291)





(2,521)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)



1,140





1,663





(525)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT

$

38,157



$

21,046



$

33,511



















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$

40,410



$

22,550



$

33,174

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



4,889





4,951





4,950

Restructuring charges (2)



140





1,600





1,003

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



4,043





2,752





3,760

Fair value adjustments (4)



-





-





-

Acquisition related costs (5)



1,337





-





1,024

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

50,819



$

31,853



$

43,911



















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



9.7%





7.0%





9.0%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1.2%





1.5%





1.3%

Restructuring charges (2)



0.0%





0.5%





0.3%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



1.0%





0.9%





1.0%

Fair value adjustments (4)



0.0%





0.0%





0.0%

Acquisition related costs (5)



0.3%





0.0%





0.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin



12.2%





9.9%





11.9%



















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

86,938



$

65,662



$

77,645

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1,022





1,023





1,023

Restructuring charges (2)



6





233





242

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



980





307





696

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

88,946



$

67,225



$

79,606



















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



20.8%





20.5%





21.0%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.3%





0.3%





0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)



0.0%





0.0%





0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.2%





0.1%





0.2%

Non-GAAP gross margin



21.3%





20.9%





21.5%

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)

Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$

(7,770)



$

(7,567)



$

(6,091)



Fair value adjustments (4)



11,582





2,948





3,266



Insurance proceeds (6)



(7,332)





-





-



Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$

(3,520)



$

(4,619)



$

(2,825)























Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share

Reported net income on a GAAP basis

$

0.60



$

0.23



$

0.55



Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.12





0.12





0.12



Restructuring charges (2)



0.00





0.04





0.02



Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.10





0.07





0.09



Fair value adjustments (4)



0.28





0.08





0.08



Acquisition related costs (5)



0.03





-





0.02



Insurance proceeds (6)



(0.18)





-





-



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)



(0.06)





(0.06)





(0.06)



Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)



0.03





0.04





(0.01)



Non-GAAP net income

$

0.92



$

0.52



$

0.81



Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis



41,639





40,704





41,353























ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE























Three Months Ended





March 26,



March 27,



December 25,





2021



2020



2020



(in thousands, except percentages)



















Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

7,015



$

4,465



$

4,349



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)



2,639





2,291





2,521



Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)



(1,140)





(1,663)





525



Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

8,514



$

5,093



$

7,395























Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

32,640



$

14,983



$

27,083



Amortization of intangible assets (1)



4,889





4,951





4,950



Restructuring charges (2)



140





1,600





1,003



Stock-based compensation expense (3)



4,043





2,752





3,760



Fair value adjustments (4)



11,582





2,948





3,266



Acquisition related costs (5)



1,337





-





1,024



Insurance proceeds (6)



(7,332)





-





-



Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

47,299



$

27,234



$

41,086



Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis



21.5%





29.8%





16.1%



Non-GAAP effective income tax rate



18.0%





18.7%





18.0%























1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration, purchase obligation, forward hedge contracts

5    Represents costs related to acquisitions

6    Insurance proceeds pertaining to the Cinos fire in 2018

7    Tax effect of items (1) through (6) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below

8    The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due

to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and

resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation

allowance position in effect.

 

