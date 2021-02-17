HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 25, 2020.
"UCT delivered another solid quarter to conclude an extraordinary year where we reached many new milestones, including record revenue and earnings per share, marking the fifth straight year we significantly outperformed the overall wafer fab equipment industry," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "Industry demand remains robust and we continue to position ourselves for new opportunities. We are excited about our acquisition of Hamlet and expect to close the transaction by early Q2 of 2021".
Fourth Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results
Total revenue was $369.6 million. SPS contributed $299.5 million and SSB added $70.1 million. Total gross margin was 21.0%, operating margin was 9.0%, and net income was $22.6 million or $0.56 and $0.55 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $363.3 million, gross margin of 20.5%, operating margin of 9.6%, and net income of $24.4 million or $0.60 and $0.59 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results
On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.5%, operating margin was 11.9%, and net income was $33.5 million or $0.81 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.0%, operating margin of 11.6%, and net income of $29.9 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the prior quarter.
Full Year 2020 GAAP Financial Results
Total revenue was $1,398.6 million. SPS contributed $1,131.2 million and SSB added $267.4 million. Total gross margin was 20.9%, operating margin was 8.7%, and net income was $77.6 million or $1.93 and $1.89 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $1,066.2 million, gross margin of 18.5%, operating margin of 2.8%, and net loss of $9.4 million or $0.24 per basic and diluted share in the prior year.
Full Year 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results
On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported gross margin of 21.4%, operating margin of 11.3%, and net income of $115.0 million or $2.80 per diluted share. This compares to the gross margin of 19.3% operating margin of 7.8%, and net income of $46.5 million or $1.16 per diluted share in the prior year.
First Quarter 2021 Outlook
Due to limited visibility resulting from the pandemic, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $375.0 million to $405.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.61 and $0.74. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.80 and $0.93.
About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.
The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.
A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the following quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.
Safe Harbor Statement
The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 25,
December 27,
December 25,
December 27,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Product
$
299,495
$
230,206
$
1,131,151
$
840,866
Services
70,133
56,207
267,431
225,378
Total revenues
369,628
286,413
1,398,582
1,066,244
Cost of revenues:
Product
247,103
193,321
934,716
719,103
Services
44,880
36,696
172,105
150,275
Total cost of revenues
291,983
230,017
1,106,821
869,378
Gross profit
77,645
56,396
291,761
196,866
Operating expenses:
Research and development
3,987
3,632
14,829
14,618
Sales and marketing
6,569
5,755
25,128
22,393
General and administrative
33,915
42,505
130,434
129,942
Total operating expenses
44,471
51,892
170,391
166,953
Income from operations
33,174
4,504
121,370
29,913
Interest income
179
32
875
448
Interest expense
(3,758)
(5,656)
(16,852)
(25,555)
Other income (expense), net
(2,512)
(6,676)
(5,722)
(2,394)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
27,083
(7,796)
99,671
2,412
Provision for income taxes
4,349
1,811
19,281
10,031
Net income (loss)
22,734
(9,607)
80,390
(7,619)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
180
660
2,785
1,732
Net income (loss) attributable to UCT
$
22,554
$
(10,267)
$
77,605
$
(9,351)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to UCT
Basic
$
0.56
$
(0.26)
$
1.93
$
(0.24)
Diluted
$
0.55
$
(0.26)
$
1.89
$
(0.24)
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
Basic
40,521
39,778
40,198
39,467
Diluted
41,353
39,778
41,074
39,467
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
December 25,
December 27,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
200,274
$
162,531
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
145,539
112,694
Inventories
180,385
172,420
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,895
19,400
Total current assets
545,093
467,045
Property, plant and equipment, net
159,150
145,272
Goodwill
171,132
171,087
Intangibles assets, net
160,519
180,318
Deferred tax assets, net
23,513
15,498
Operating lease right-of-use assets
37,821
34,877
Other non-current assets
5,315
5,209
Total assets
$
1,102,543
$
1,019,306
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Bank borrowings
$
7,361
$
8,842
Accounts payable
121,328
133,058
Accrued compensation and related benefits
34,532
24,825
Operating lease liabilities
11,721
13,179
Other current liabilities
26,335
30,694
Total current liabilities
201,277
210,598
Bank borrowings, net of current portion
261,619
283,390
Deferred tax liabilities
33,571
25,183
Operating lease liabilities
31,050
28,828
Other liabilities
23,812
18,800
Total liabilities
551,329
566,799
Equity:
UCT stockholders' equity:
Common stock
309,589
297,693
Retained earnings
217,972
140,367
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
5,087
(1,334)
Total UCT stockholders' equity
532,648
436,726
Noncontrolling interest
18,566
15,781
Total equity
551,214
452,507
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,102,543
$
1,019,306
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
Fiscal Year Ended
December 25,
December 27,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
80,390
$
(7,619)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
46,635
43,360
Stock-based compensation
12,743
12,065
Deferred income taxes
375
(3,563)
Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability
7,653
2,799
Others
(2,402)
1,964
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(32,693)
(4,488)
Inventories
(8,017)
22,292
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,243
3,747
Other non-current assets
(106)
12
Accounts payable
(12,559)
31,017
Accrued compensation and related benefits
9,696
9,006
Operating lease assets and liabilities
(1,111)
7,130
Income taxes payable
2,785
(2,906)
Other liabilities
(7,354)
6,153
Net cash provided by operating activities
97,278
120,969
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(36,427)
(26,312)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds
6,601
7,002
Acquisition of Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions, LLC
—
(29,873)
Net cash used in investing activities
(29,826)
(49,183)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from bank borrowings
76,690
41,847
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
604
342
Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases
(105,475)
(93,065)
Payment of contingent earn-out
(1,428)
—
Withholding tax on employee equity compensation
(1,500)
(1,841)
Others
—
(641)
Net cash used in financing activities
(31,109)
(53,358)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,400
(42)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
37,743
18,386
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
162,531
144,145
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
200,274
$
162,531
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 25, 2020
December 25, 2020
SPS
SSB
Consolidated
SPS
SSB
Consolidated
Revenues
$
299,495
$
70,133
$
369,628
$
299,495
$
70,133
$
369,628
Gross profit
$
52,392
$
25,253
$
77,645
$
53,330
$
26,276
$
79,606
Gross margin
17.5%
36.0%
21.0%
17.8%
37.5%
21.5%
Income from operations
$
25,905
$
7,269
$
33,174
$
32,461
$
11,450
$
43,911
Operating margin
8.6%
10.4%
9.0%
10.8%
16.3%
11.9%
Three Months Ended
December 25, 2020
SPS
SSB
Consolidated
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
$
52,392
$
25,253
$
77,645
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
-
1,023
1,023
Restructuring charges (2)
242
-
242
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
696
-
696
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
53,330
$
26,276
$
79,606
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
17.5%
36.0%
21.0%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.0%
1.5%
0.3%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.1%
-
0.0%
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.2%
-
0.2%
Non-GAAP gross margin
17.8%
37.5%
21.5%
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)
Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis
$
25,905
$
7,269
$
33,174
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1,173
3,777
4,950
Restructuring charges (2)
998
5
1,003
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
3,361
399
3,760
Acquisition related costs (4)
1,024
-
1,024
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
32,461
$
11,450
$
43,911
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
8.6%
10.4%
9.0%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.4%
5.4%
1.3%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.4%
0.0%
0.3%
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
1.1%
0.5%
1.0%
Acquisition related costs (4)
0.3%
0.0%
0.3%
Non-GAAP operating margin
10.8%
16.3%
11.9%
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS
2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures
3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors
4 Represents costs related to the proposed acquisition of Ham-Let Ltd.
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December
December
September
December
December
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)
Reported net income (loss) attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis
$
22,554
$
(10,267)
$
24,365
$
77,605
$
(9,351)
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
4,950
5,091
4,949
19,799
20,090
Restructuring charges (2)
1,003
13,552
400
4,573
16,667
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
3,760
3,537
3,284
12,899
13,062
Fair value adjustments (4)
3,266
6,562
200
7,624
7,457
Acquisition related costs (5)
1,024
111
-
1,024
3,861
Gain on the sale of property (6)
-
-
(1,352)
(1,352)
-
Depreciation adjustments (7)
-
-
-
-
(360)
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)
(2,521)
(6,001)
(1,352)
(8,200)
(14,343)
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)
(525)
3,440
(616)
994
9,461
Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT
$
33,511
$
16,025
$
29,878
$
114,966
$
46,544
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)
Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis
$
33,174
$
4,504
$
34,822
$
121,370
$
29,913
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
4,950
5,091
4,949
19,799
20,090
Restructuring charges (2)
1,003
13,500
260
4,433
15,821
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
3,760
3,537
3,284
12,899
13,062
Fair value adjustments (4)
-
-
-
-
895
Acquisition related costs (5)
1,024
111
-
1,024
3,863
Gain on the sale of property (6)
-
-
(1,352)
(1,352)
-
Depreciation adjustments (7)
-
-
-
(360)
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
43,911
$
26,743
$
41,963
$
158,173
$
83,284
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
9.0%
1.6%
9.6%
8.7%
2.8%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1.3%
1.8%
1.4%
1.4%
1.9%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.3%
4.7%
0.1%
0.3%
1.5%
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
1.0%
1.2%
0.9%
0.9%
1.1%
Fair value adjustments (4)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
Acquisition related costs (5)
0.3%
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
0.4%
Gain on the sale of property (6)
0.0%
0.0%
-0.4%
-0.1%
0.0%
Non-GAAP operating margin
11.9%
9.3%
11.6%
11.3%
7.8%
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
$
77,645
$
56,396
$
74,576
291,761
196,866
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1,023
1,023
1,022
4,090
4,090
Restructuring charges (2)
242
21
260
988
1,041
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
696
875
383
2,112
2,853
Fair value adjustments (4)
-
-
-
-
895
Depreciation adjustments (7)
-
-
-
-
(316)
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
79,606
$
58,315
$
76,241
$
298,951
$
205,429
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
21.0%
19.7%
20.5%
20.9%
18.5%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.3%
0.4%
0.3%
0.3%
0.4%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.2%
0.3%
0.1%
0.2%
0.3%
Fair value adjustments (4)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
Depreciation adjustments (7)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
-0.1%
Non-GAAP gross margin
21.5%
20.4%
21.0%
21.4%
19.3%
Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in
Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis
$
(6,091)
$
(12,300)
$
(4,986)
$
(21,699)
$
(27,501)
Restructuring charges (2)
-
52
140
140
847
Fair value adjustments (4)
3,266
6,562
200
7,624
6,562
Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)
$
(2,825)
$
(5,686)
$
(4,646)
$
(13,935)
$
(20,092)
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share
Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis
$
0.55
$
(0.26)
$
0.59
1.89
(0.24)
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.12
0.13
0.12
0.48
0.50
Restructuring charges (2)
0.02
0.34
0.01
0.11
0.42
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.32
0.33
Fair value adjustments (4)
0.08
0.16
0.00
0.19
0.19
Acquisition related costs (5)
0.02
0.00
-
0.02
0.10
Gain on the sale of property (6)
-
-
(0.03)
(0.03)
-
Depreciation adjustments (7)
-
-
-
(0.01)
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)
(0.06)
(0.15)
(0.03)
(0.20)
(0.36)
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)
(0.01)
0.09
(0.01)
0.02
0.23
Non-GAAP net income
$
0.81
$
0.40
$
0.73
$
2.80
$
1.16
Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis
41,353
40,025
41,149
41,074
40,027
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December
December
September
December
December
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
(in thousands, except percentages)
Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis
$
4,349
$
1,811
$
4,776
19,281
10,031
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)
2,521
6,001
1,352
8,200
14,343
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)
525
(3,440)
616
(994)
(9,461)
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$
7,395
$
4,372
$
6,744
$
26,487
$
14,913
Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis
$
27,083
$
(7,796)
$
29,836
99,671
2,412
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
4,950
5,091
4,949
19,799
20,090
Restructuring charges (2)
1,003
13,552
400
4,573
16,667
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
3,760
3,537
3,284
12,899
13,062
Fair value adjustments (4)
3,266
6,562
200
7,624
7,457
Acquisition related costs (5)
1,024
111
-
1,024
3,861
Gain on the sale of property (6)
-
-
(1,352)
(1,352)
-
Depreciation adjustments (7)
-
-
-
-
(360)
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$
41,086
$
21,057
$
37,317
$
144,238
$
63,189
Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis
16.1%
-23.2%
16.0%
19.3%
415.9%
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
18.0%
20.8%
18.1%
18.4%
23.6%
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS
2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures
3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors
4 Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration, purchase obligation, DMS' sold inventories, forward hedge contracts
5 Represents costs related to the acquisitions
6 Represents gain realized on the sale of land in South Korea
7 Depreciation adjustments related to QGT's fixed assets
8 Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below
9 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-clean-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301230282.html
