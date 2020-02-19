HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 27, 2019.
"UCT's solid performance resulted in a very strong fourth quarter with revenue growing more than 12 percent and earnings per share increasing more than 57 percent sequentially on increased demand," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as the industry ramps to keep pace with technology transitions, and will continue to manage our business with a focus on sustainable and profitable growth."
"UCT generated $32.0 million of cash from operations in the quarter, bringing the total for the year to a record $121.0 million," added Sheri Savage, CFO. "We paid down our long-term debt by $50.0 million during the year, significantly reducing our leverage, and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $162.5 million."
Fourth Quarter 2019 GAAP Financial Results
Total revenue was $286.4 million. SPS contributed $230.2 million and SSB added $56.2 million. Total gross margin was 19.7%, operating margin was 1.6%, and net loss was $10.3 million or $(0.26) per basic share. This compares to total revenue of $254.3 million, gross margin of 18.7%, operating margin of 3.2%, and net income of $0.5 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share last quarter.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Results
On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 20.1%, operating margin was 8.1%, and net income was $13.2 million or $0.33 per diluted share and $0.40 per diluted share excluding stock-based compensation. This compares to gross margin of 19.2%, operating margin of 5.8%, and net income of $8.5 million or $0.21 per diluted share and $0.28 per diluted share excluding stock-based compensation last quarter.
Full Year 2019 GAAP Financial Results
Total revenue was $1,066.2 million. SPS contributed $840.9 million and SSB added $225.3 million. Total gross margin was 18.5%, operating margin was 2.8%, and net loss was $9.4 million or $(0.24) per basic share. This compares to total revenue of $1,096.5 million, gross margin of 16.0%, operating margin of 5.5%, and net income of $36.6 million or $0.94 per diluted share in the prior year.
Full Year 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Results
On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 19.0%, operating margin was 6.6%, and net income was $36.6 million or $0.91 per diluted share and $1.16 per diluted share excluding stock-based compensation. This compares to gross margin of 16.5%, operating margin of 7.8% and net income of $64.7 million or $1.66 per diluted share and $1.89 per diluted share excluding stock-based compensation in the prior year.
First Quarter 2020 Outlook
Due to limited visibility surrounding the coronavirus situation, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $290.0 million to $320.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.24 and $0.36. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.40 and $0.52 excluding stock-based compensation.
About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.
The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments. In our first quarter of fiscal 2020, we will begin reporting non-GAAP net income under a new definition that excludes the foregoing adjustments, as well as the impact of stock-based compensation.
A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the following quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.
Safe Harbor Statement
The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 27,
December 28,
December 27,
December 28,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
$
286,413
$
257,389
$
1,066,244
$
1,096,523
Cost of goods sold
230,017
211,412
869,378
920,682
Gross profit
56,396
45,977
196,866
175,841
Operating expenses:
Research and development
3,632
4,059
14,618
13,287
Sales and marketing
5,755
5,032
22,393
16,306
General and administrative
42,505
26,676
129,942
85,544
Total operating expenses
51,892
35,767
166,953
115,137
Income from operations
4,504
10,210
29,913
60,704
Interest and other income (expense), net
(12,300)
(5,187)
(27,501)
(8,436)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
(7,796)
5,023
2,412
52,268
Income tax provision
1,811
5,335
10,031
15,319
Net income (loss)
(9,607)
(312)
(7,619)
36,949
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
660
796
1,732
353
Net income (loss) attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
$
(10,267)
$
(1,108)
$
(9,351)
$
36,596
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.26)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.24)
$
0.95
Diluted
$
(0.26)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.24)
$
0.94
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
Basic
39,778
39,009
39,467
38,366
Diluted
39,778
39,009
39,467
38,919
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
December 27,
December 28,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
162,531
$
144,145
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
112,694
106,956
Inventories
172,420
186,116
Prepaid expenses and other
19,400
25,708
Total current assets
467,045
462,925
Property, plant and equipment, net
145,272
143,459
Goodwill
171,087
150,226
Purchased intangibles, net
180,318
193,507
Deferred tax assets, net
15,498
10,167
Operating lease right-of-use assets
34,877
—
Other non-current assets
5,209
5,193
Total assets
$
1,019,306
$
965,477
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Bank borrowings
$
8,842
$
9,671
Accounts payable
133,058
99,011
Operating lease liabilities
13,179
—
Other current liabilities
55,519
30,616
Total current liabilities
210,598
139,298
Bank borrowings, net of current portion
283,390
331,549
Deferred tax liability
25,183
15,834
Operating lease liabilities
28,828
—
Other long-term liabilities
18,800
27,808
Total liabilities
566,799
514,489
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
297,693
287,127
Retained earnings
140,367
149,718
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,334)
(547)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity
436,726
436,298
Noncontrolling interest
15,781
14,690
Total stockholders' equity
452,507
450,988
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,019,306
$
965,477
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited; in thousands)
Fiscal Year Ended
December 27,
December 28,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests
$ (7,619)
$ 36,949
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed and noncontrolling interests at acquisition):
Depreciation and amortization
43,360
21,907
Stock-based compensation
12,065
10,272
Others
4,763
692
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(4,488)
7,237
Inventories
22,292
50,151
Prepaid expenses and other
3,747
2,614
Deferred income taxes
(3,563)
(82)
Other non-current assets
12
(353)
Accounts payable
31,017
(83,195)
Accrued compensation and related benefits
9,006
(2,795)
Change in operating leases
7,130
—
Income taxes payable
(2,906)
798
Other liabilities
6,153
(2,486)
Net cash provided by operating activities
120,969
41,709
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(26,312)
(26,152)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(29,873)
(319,781)
Proceeds from sale of equipment, including insurance proceeds
7,002
—
Net cash used for investing activities
(49,183)
(345,933)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from bank borrowings
41,847
387,054
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
342
94,614
Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases
(93,065)
(86,354)
Debt issuance costs paid
—
(12,144)
Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units
(1,841)
(3,095)
Others
(641)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(53,358)
380,075
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(42)
(12)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
$ 18,386
$ 75,839
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
144,145
68,306
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 162,531
$ 144,145
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 27, 2019
December 27, 2019
SPS
SSB
Consolidated
SPS
SSB
Consolidated
Revenues
$ 230,206
$ 56,207
$ 286,413
$ 230,206
$ 56,207
$ 286,413
Gross profit
$ 36,885
$ 19,511
$ 56,396
$ 36,906
$ 20,534
$ 57,440
Gross margin
16.0%
34.7%
19.7%
16.0%
36.5%
20.1%
Operating profit
$ 272
$ 4,232
$ 4,504
$ 15,150
$ 8,056
$ 23,206
Operating margin
0.1%
7.5%
1.6%
6.6%
14.3%
8.1%
Three months ended
December 27, 2019
SPS
SSB
Consolidated
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
$ 36,885
$ 19,511
$ 56,396
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
-
1,023
1,023
Restructuring charges (2)
21
-
21
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 36,906
$ 20,534
#
$ 57,440
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
16.0%
34.7%
19.7%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.0%
1.8%
0.4%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.0%
-
0.0%
Non-GAAP gross margin
16.0%
36.5%
20.1%
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)
Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis
$ 272
$ 4,232
$ 4,504
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1,267
3,824
5,091
Restructuring charges (2)
13,500
-
13,500
Acquisition related costs (3)
111
-
111
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 15,150
$ 8,056
$ 23,206
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
0.1%
7.5%
1.6%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.6%
6.8%
1.8%
Restructuring charges (2)
5.9%
0.0%
4.7%
Acquisition related costs (3)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Non-GAAP operating margin
6.6%
14.3%
8.1%
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS
2 Represents severance costs and costs related to facility closures
3 Represents costs related to the QGT and DMS acquisitions
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 27,
December 28,
September 27,
December 27,
December 28,
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)
Reported net income (loss) attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. on a GAAP basis
$ (10,267)
$ (1,108)
$ 513
$ (9,351)
$ 36,596
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
5,091
4,973
5,093
20,090
9,580
Restructuring charges (2)
13,500
832
1,393
16,615
4,821
Acquisition related costs (3)
111
613
200
3,861
10,102
Fair value adjustments (4)
6,562
-
129
7,457
-
Depreciation adjustments (5)
-
-
-
(360)
-
Product transition fees (6)
-
-
-
-
657
Disposal of business unit (7)
52
-
-
52
1,082
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)
(5,266)
(1,101)
(1,567)
(11,261)
(4,501)
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)
3,440
4,474
2,781
9,461
6,355
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
$ 13,223
$ 8,683
$ 8,542
$ 36,564
$ 64,692
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)
Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis
$ 4,504
$ 10,210
$ 8,258
$ 29,913
$ 60,704
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
5,091
4,973
5,093
20,090
9,580
Restructuring charges (2)
13,500
832
954
15,821
4,821
Acquisition related costs (3)
111
613
200
3,863
10,003
Fair value adjustments (4)
-
-
129
895
-
Depreciation adjustments (5)
-
-
-
(360)
-
Product transition fees (6)
-
-
-
-
657
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 23,206
$ 16,628
$ 14,634
$ 70,222
$ 85,765
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
1.6%
4.0%
3.2%
2.8%
5.5%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1.8%
1.9%
2.0%
1.8%
0.9%
Restructuring charges (2)
4.7%
0.3%
0.4%
1.5%
0.4%
Acquisition related costs (3)
0.0%
0.3%
0.1%
0.4%
0.9%
Fair value adjustments (4)
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
0.1%
0.0%
Depreciation adjustments (5)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Product transition fees (6)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
Non-GAAP operating margin
8.1%
6.5%
5.8%
6.6%
7.8%
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
$ 56,396
$ 45,977
$ 47,504
$ 196,866
$ 175,841
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1,023
1,363
1,023
4,090
1,363
Restructuring charges (2)
21
715
154
1,041
2,849
Fair value adjustments (4)
-
-
129
895
-
Depreciation adjustments (5)
-
-
-
(316)
Product transition fees (6)
-
-
-
-
657
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 57,440
$ 48,055
$ 48,810
$ 202,576
$ 180,710
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
19.7%
17.9%
18.7%
18.5%
16.0%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.4%
0.5%
0.4%
0.4%
0.1%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.0%
0.3%
0.1%
0.1%
0.3%
Fair value adjustments (4)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Depreciation adjustments (5)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Product transition fees (6)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
Non-GAAP gross margin
20.1%
18.7%
19.2%
19.0%
16.5%
Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)
Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis
$ (12,300)
$ (5,187)
$ (3,492)
$ (27,501)
$ (8,436)
Restructuring charges (2)
-
-
439
795
1,082
Acquisition related costs (3)
-
-
-
-
99
Fair value adjustments (4)
6,562
-
-
6,562
-
Disposal of business unit (7)
52
-
-
52
-
Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)
$ (5,686)
$ (5,187)
$ (3,053)
$ (20,092)
$ (7,255)
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS
2 Represents severance costs and costs related to facility closures
3 Represents costs related to the QGT and .DMS acquisitions
4 Fair value adjustments related to DMS inventory, contingent consideration and purchase obligation
5 Depreciation adjustments related to QGT's fixed assets
6 One-time product transition payment
7 Represents the loss on disposal of the Company's 3D printing operations in Singapore
8 Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below
9 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 27,
December 28,
September 27,
December 27,
December 28,
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share
Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis
$ (0.26)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.01
$ (0.24)
$ 0.94
Amortization of intangible assets
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.50
0.25
Restructuring charges
0.33
0.02
0.03
0.42
-
0.12
Acquisition related costs
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.10
0.26
Fair value adjustments
0.16
-
-
0.19
-
Depreciation adjustments
-
-
-
(0.01)
-
Product transition fees
-
-
-
-
0.02
Disposal of business unit
0.01
-
-
-
0.03
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.13)
(0.03)
(0.04)
(0.28)
(0.12)
Income tax effect of valuation allowance
0.08
0.12
0.07
0.23
0.16
Non-GAAP net income
$ 0.33
$ 0.23
$ 0.21
$ 0.91
$ 1.66
Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis
40,523
39,009
39,734
40,027
38,919
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 27,
December 28,
September 27,
December 27,
December 28,
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
(in thousands, except percentages)
Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis
$ 1,811
$ 5,335
$ 3,878
$ 10,031
$ 15,319
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)
5,266
1,101
1,567
11,261
4,501
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (2)
(3,440)
(4,474)
(2,781)
(9,461)
(6,355)
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$ 3,637
$ 1,962
$ 2,664
$ 11,831
$ 13,465
Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis
$ (7,796)
$ 5,023
$ 4,766
$ 2,412
$ 52,268
Amortization of intangible assets
5,091
4,973
5,093
20,090
9,580
Restructuring charges
13,500
832
1,393
16,615
4,821
Acquisition related costs
111
613
200
3,861
10,102
Fair value adjustments
6,562
-
129
7,457
-
Depreciation adjustments
-
-
-
(360)
-
Product transition fees
-
-
-
-
657
Disposal of business unit
52
-
-
52
1,082
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$ 17,520
$ 11,441
$ 11,581
$ 50,127
$ 78,510
Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis
-23.2%
106.2%
81.4%
415.9%
29.3%
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
20.8%
17.2%
23.0%
23.6%
17.2%
1 Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate
2 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.