HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 25, 2021.
"UCT delivered strong second quarter results driven by disciplined execution in a robust demand environment across all of our end markets," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "These results demonstrate that UCT's diversified suite of capabilities and ability to deliver are enabling us to play a larger, more valuable role in the semiconductor ecosystem."
Second Quarter 2021 GAAP Financial Results
Total revenue was $515.2 million. Products contributed $442.5 million and Services added $72.7 million. Total gross margin was 19.4%, operating margin was 6.2%, and net income was $17.1 million or $0.39 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $417.6 million, gross margin of 20.8%, operating margin of 9.7%, and net income of $25.0 million or $0.62 and $0.60 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.
Second Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results
On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.2%, operating margin was 11.7%, and net income was $43.7 million or $0.99 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.3%, operating margin of 12.2%, and net income of $38.2 million or $0.92 per diluted share in the prior quarter.
Third Quarter 2021 Outlook
The Company expects revenue in the range of $520.0 million to $560.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.68 and $0.85. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.94 and $1.10.
About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.
The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.
A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.
Safe Harbor Statement
The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 25,
June 26,
June 25,
June 26,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Product
$
442,515
$
277,892
$
788,131
$
537,275
Services
72,685
66,890
144,696
128,403
Total revenues
515,200
344,782
932,827
665,678
Cost of revenues:
Product
367,919
229,276
651,488
444,031
Services
47,398
41,628
94,518
82,107
Total cost of revenues
415,317
270,904
746,006
526,138
Gross profit
99,883
73,878
186,821
139,540
Operating expenses:
Research and development
6,066
3,827
10,274
7,251
Sales and marketing
12,652
5,876
20,260
11,668
General and administrative
49,218
33,350
83,930
67,247
Total operating expenses
67,936
43,053
114,464
86,166
Income from operations
31,947
30,825
72,357
53,374
Interest income
59
158
157
470
Interest expense
(7,059)
(3,773)
(10,664)
(8,961)
Other income (expense), net
(711)
560
(4,974)
(2,131)
Income before provision for income taxes
24,236
27,770
56,876
42,752
Provision for income taxes
6,221
5,691
13,236
10,156
Net income
18,015
22,079
43,640
32,596
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
917
815
1,545
1,910
Net income attributable to UCT
$
17,098
$
21,264
$
42,095
$
30,686
Net income per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.39
$
0.53
$
1.00
$
0.77
Diluted
$
0.39
$
0.52
$
0.98
$
0.75
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic
43,328
40,087
41,946
39,952
Diluted
44,253
40,834
42,948
40,774
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
June 25,
December 25,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
451,401
$
200,274
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
210,426
145,539
Inventories
301,956
180,385
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
35,506
18,895
Total current assets
999,289
545,093
Property, plant and equipment, net
218,295
159,150
Goodwill
257,179
171,132
Intangibles assets, net
270,518
160,519
Deferred tax assets, net
23,288
23,513
Operating lease right-of-use assets
69,809
37,821
Other non-current assets
8,277
5,315
Total assets
$
1,846,655
$
1,102,543
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Bank borrowings
$
21,594
$
7,361
Accounts payable
231,002
121,328
Accrued compensation and related benefits
43,911
34,532
Operating lease liabilities
15,966
11,721
Other current liabilities
42,487
26,335
Total current liabilities
354,960
201,277
Bank borrowings, net of current portion
573,116
261,619
Deferred tax liabilities
45,497
33,571
Operating lease liabilities
54,274
31,050
Other liabilities
30,088
23,812
Total liabilities
1,057,935
551,329
Equity:
UCT stockholders' equity:
Common stock
502,873
309,589
Retained earnings
260,067
217,972
Accumulated other comprehensive gain
4,586
5,087
Total UCT stockholders' equity
767,526
532,648
Noncontrolling interest
21,194
18,566
Total equity
788,720
551,214
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,846,655
$
1,102,543
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 25,
June 26,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
43,640
$
32,596
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):
Depreciation and amortization
30,906
23,403
Stock-based compensation
7,169
6,150
Deferred income taxes
877
(17)
Change in the fair value of financial instruments
12,987
4,186
Gain from insurance proceeds
(7,332)
—
Others
231
(239)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(13,254)
(26,040)
Inventories
(41,271)
(21,459)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(328)
(1,567)
Other non-current assets
(713)
290
Accounts payable
80,768
6,520
Accrued compensation and related benefits
(1,084)
2,832
Operating lease assets and liabilities
(575)
(510)
Income taxes payable
948
4,887
Other liabilities
3,756
2,153
Net cash provided by operating activities
116,725
33,185
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(22,702)
(17,049)
Proceeds from sale of equipment, including insurance proceeds
7,399
2,922
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(355,155)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(370,458)
(14,127)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from bank borrowings
371,486
60,478
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
193,138
260
Principal payments on bank borrowings and finance leases
(43,370)
(26,261)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(8,899)
—
Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units
(7,013)
(1,382)
Others
(128)
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
505,214
33,095
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(354)
(320)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
251,127
51,833
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
200,274
162,531
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
451,401
$
214,364
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 25, 2021
June 25, 2021
Products
Services
Consolidated
Products
Services
Consolidated
Revenues
$
442,515
$
72,685
$
515,200
$
442,515
$
72,685
$
515,200
Gross profit
$
74,596
$
25,287
$
99,883
$
83,052
$
26,309
$
109,361
Gross margin
16.9%
34.8%
19.4%
18.8%
36.2%
21.2%
Income from operations
$
24,023
$
7,924
$
31,947
$
48,297
$
12,133
$
60,430
Operating margin
5.4%
10.9%
6.2%
10.9%
16.7%
11.7%
Three Months Ended
June 25, 2021
Products
Services
Consolidated
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
$
74,596
$
25,287
$
99,883
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
658
1,022
1,680
Restructuring charges (2)
201
-
201
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
414
-
414
Fair value related adjustments (4)
7,183
7,183
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
83,052
$
26,309
$
109,361
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
16.9%
34.8%
19.4%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.1%
1.4%
0.3%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.1%
-
0.0%
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.1%
-
0.1%
Fair value related adjustments (4)
1.6%
-
1.4%
Non-GAAP gross margin
18.8%
36.2%
21.2%
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)
Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis
$
24,023
$
7,924
$
31,947
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
5,795
3,716
9,511
Restructuring charges (2)
(68)
40
(28)
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
3,271
453
3,724
Fair value related adjustments (4)
7,183
-
7,183
Acquisition related costs (5)
8,093
-
8,093
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
48,297
$
12,133
$
60,430
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
5.4%
10.9%
6.2%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1.3%
5.1%
1.8%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.0%
0.1%
0.0%
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.8%
0.6%
0.7%
Fair value related adjustments (4)
1.6%
0.0%
1.4%
Acquisition related costs (5)
1.8%
0.0%
1.6%
Non-GAAP operating margin
10.9%
16.7%
11.7%
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions
2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures
3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors
4 Represents acquisition fair value related adjustments
5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
Three Months Ended
June 25,
June 26,
March 26,
2021
2020
2021
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)
Reported net income attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis
$
17,098
$
21,264
$
24,997
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
9,511
4,949
4,889
Restructuring charges (2)
(28)
1,572
140
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
3,724
3,104
4,043
Fair value related adjustments (4)
8,583
1,209
11,582
Acquisition related costs (5)
8,093
-
1,337
Insurance proceeds (6)
-
-
(7,332)
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)
(5,259)
(2,037)
(2,639)
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)
1,956
470
1,140
Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT
$
43,678
$
30,531
$
38,157
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)
Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis
$
31,947
$
30,825
$
40,410
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
9,511
4,949
4,889
Restructuring charges (2)
(28)
1,572
140
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
3,724
3,104
4,043
Fair value related adjustments (4)
7,183
-
-
Acquisition related costs (5)
8,093
-
1,337
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
60,430
$
40,450
$
50,819
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
6.2%
8.9%
9.7%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1.8%
1.4%
1.2%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.0%
0.5%
0.0%
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.7%
0.9%
1.0%
Fair value related adjustments (4)
1.4%
0.0%
0.0%
Acquisition related costs (5)
1.6%
0.0%
0.3%
Non-GAAP operating margin
11.7%
11.7%
12.2%
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
$
99,883
$
73,878
$
86,938
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1,680
1,022
1,022
Restructuring charges (2)
201
253
6
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
414
726
980
Fair value related adjustments (4)
7,183
-
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
109,361
$
75,879
$
88,946
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
19.4%
21.4%
20.8%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.0%
0.1%
0.0%
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.1%
0.2%
0.2%
Fair value related adjustments (4)
1.4%
0.0%
0.0%
Non-GAAP gross margin
21.2%
22.0%
21.3%
Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)
Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis
$
(7,711)
$
(3,055)
$
(7,770)
Fair value related adjustments (4)
1,400
1,209
11,582
Insurance proceeds (6)
-
-
(7,332)
Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)
$
(6,311)
$
(1,846)
$
(3,520)
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share
Reported net income on a GAAP basis
$
0.39
$
0.52
$
0.60
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.22
0.12
0.12
Restructuring charges (2)
(0.00)
0.04
0.00
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.09
0.08
0.10
Fair value related adjustments (4)
0.19
0.03
0.28
Acquisition related costs (5)
0.18
-
0.03
Insurance proceeds (6)
-
-
(0.18)
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)
(0.12)
(0.05)
(0.06)
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)
0.04
0.01
0.03
Non-GAAP net income
$
0.99
$
0.75
$
0.92
Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis
44,253
40,834
41,639
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE
Three Months Ended
June 25,
June 26,
March 26,
2021
2020
2021
(in thousands, except percentages)
Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis
$
6,221
$
5,691
$
7,015
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)
5,259
2,037
2,639
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)
(1,956)
(470)
(1,140)
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$
9,524
$
7,258
$
8,514
Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis
$
24,236
$
27,770
$
32,640
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
9,511
4,949
4,889
Restructuring charges (2)
(28)
1,572
140
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
3,724
3,104
4,043
Fair value related adjustments (4)
8,583
1,209
11,582
Acquisition related costs (5)
8,093
-
1,337
Insurance proceeds (6)
-
-
(7,332)
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$
54,119
$
38,604
$
47,299
Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis
25.7%
20.5%
21.5%
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
17.6%
18.8%
18.0%
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions
2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures
3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors
4 Represents acquisition related fair value adjustments and fair value adjustments of contingent consideration, purchase obligation and forward hedge contracts
5 Represents costs related to acquisitions
6 Insurance proceeds pertaining to the Cinos fire in 2018
7 Tax effect of items (1) through (6) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below
8 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.
