COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HyperSpike®, a product of Ultra, in partnership with Reusser Design have developed an online tool to calculate the number of speakers needed for sufficient acoustic coverage within a defined area. The new Speaker Calculator is just one of several acoustic modelling and estimation tools available to HyperSpike® customers.
Conveniently located on ultra-hyperspike.com or within the HyperSpike® Mobile Application, users can easily calculate estimated speaker needs for basic fire and life safety applications and projects. When project planners or customers are on-site, or in-need of a quick-turn estimate, the HyperSpike® Speaker Calculator provides instant results. The application also provides convenient access to specification documents and the ability to email the estimate report to multiple recipients or HyperSpike® representatives.
Patrick Allison, Vice President of Business Development Commented:
"One of the most coveted HyperSpike® values is the ability to deliver superior acoustic coverage with a minimum quantity of speakers. The Speaker Calculator provides our partners and customers the power to estimate the cost-saving benefits of a HyperSpike® solution in the palm of their hand."
About the HyperSpike® Mobile Application
The HyperSpike® Mobile Application modernizes the demonstration experience with simple user interface and features for remote control of the device. Whether wired to the speaker device or connected via a Bluetooth receiver, the application will provide the acoustic tools necessary for clear and authoritative communication. The HyperSpike® Mobile Application with Speaker Calculator is available at no cost through Google Play or iTunes.
About HyperSpike®
Ultra manufactures Hyperspike® emergency notification and paging solutions that exceed the highest standards of the life safety market. During times of crisis, reliable and crystal-clear voice notification is critical. HyperSpike® delivers best-in-class voice intelligibility, powerful acoustic output, and industry-leading technology that save lives.
About Ultra
Ultra specializes in providing application-engineered tailored solutions. We focus on our customers' mission critical and intelligent systems in the defense, security, critical detection & control markets.
