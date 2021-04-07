COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HyperSpike®, a product of Ultra, in partnership with Reusser Design have developed an online tool to calculate the number of speakers needed for sufficient acoustic coverage within a defined area. The new Speaker Calculator is just one of several acoustic modelling and estimation tools available to HyperSpike® customers.

Conveniently located on ultra-hyperspike.com or within the HyperSpike® Mobile Application, users can easily calculate estimated speaker needs for basic fire and life safety applications and projects. When project planners or customers are on-site, or in-need of a quick-turn estimate, the HyperSpike® Speaker Calculator provides instant results. The application also provides convenient access to specification documents and the ability to email the estimate report to multiple recipients or HyperSpike® representatives.

Patrick Allison, Vice President of Business Development Commented:

"One of the most coveted HyperSpike® values is the ability to deliver superior acoustic coverage with a minimum quantity of speakers. The Speaker Calculator provides our partners and customers the power to estimate the cost-saving benefits of a HyperSpike® solution in the palm of their hand."

About the HyperSpike® Mobile Application

The HyperSpike® Mobile Application modernizes the demonstration experience with simple user interface and features for remote control of the device. Whether wired to the speaker device or connected via a Bluetooth receiver, the application will provide the acoustic tools necessary for clear and authoritative communication. The HyperSpike® Mobile Application with Speaker Calculator is available at no cost through Google Play or iTunes.

Enquiries

Patrick Allison    +1 260-248-5628

Vice President - Business Development    

Heather Lutton    +1 260-248-3632

Marketing Manager - HyperSpike

About HyperSpike®

Ultra manufactures Hyperspike® emergency notification and paging solutions that exceed the highest standards of the life safety market. During times of crisis, reliable and crystal-clear voice notification is critical. HyperSpike® delivers best-in-class voice intelligibility, powerful acoustic output, and industry-leading technology that save lives.

https://www.ultra-hyperspike.com/

About Ultra

Ultra specializes in providing application-engineered tailored solutions. We focus on our customers' mission critical and intelligent systems in the defense, security, critical detection & control markets.

https://www.ultra.group/

Media Contact

Patrick Allison, Ultra Maritime, 260-248-5628, Patrick.allison@ultra-ussi.com

Heather Lutton, Ultra Maritime, 260-248-3632, Heather.lutton@ultra-ussi.com

 

SOURCE Ultra HyperSpike

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.