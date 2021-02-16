ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ultra Librarian® (http://www.ultralibrarian.com), the world's largest free cloud-based CAD library provider, today announced the addition of 25 authorized STMicroelectronics interactive reference designs in Cadence system design formats, now available for download via Ultra Librarian. "These authorized reference designs from ST in Cadence system design formats, combined with CAD models from Ultra Librarian, jumpstart the design process," said Manny Marcano, president and CEO of Ultra Librarian. "This eliminates the tremendous number of hours typically spent recreating a design from a PDF and sourcing relevant parts."
Reference designs provide engineers with a valuable tool allowing them to see parts in action, which accelerates the design process and brings ideas to life faster. These designs have been built, tested, and authorized by the manufacturers and verified by Ultra Librarian to ensure accuracy of the design and associated models. Each download comes with a complete Bill of Materials ready for purchasing.
"Delivering reference designs in Cadence Allegro and OrCAD formats eliminates the need to manually recreate design artifacts from reference documents, accelerating design creation across the system designer ecosystem," said Saugat Sen, vice president of R&D in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. "With reference designs available on Ultra Librarian, designs can be downloaded in Cadence system design formats along with all associated CAD models."
"ST has teams of engineers focused on developing tools, reference designs, and evaluation boards to kick start customers' system design," said Alessandro Cremonesi, chief innovation officer and SRA group general manager at STMicroelectronics. "The full range of cooperation arrangements we've made, with companies like Ultra Librarian, are geared to ease and accelerate product development to shrink customer time-to-market across a broad range of applications for an even quicker and more seamless route to sales."
The 25 reference designs from ST include a complete solution for three-phase AC/DC and DC/AC applications. These designs are based on a digital platform optimized for power conversion, a wireless multi-sensor-node development kit and reference design for Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications, and a high-current inverter for automotive 3-phase BLDC motor-control applications.
