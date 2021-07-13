ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ultra Librarian® (http://www.ultralibrarian.com), the world's largest free cloud-based CAD library provider, today announced its partnership with Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. to provide free symbols, footprints, and 3D models for download from ultralibrarian.com in over 30 CAD formats.
"Ultra Librarian users can now download new, up-to-date Vishay components," said Manny Marcano, president and CEO of Ultra Librarian. "And because of our partnership, the Vishay catalog now available for download on Ultra Librarian will continue to grow. Ultra Librarian users can even request Vishay models that aren't currently available and they will be created within two business days."
The Ultra Librarian models are built to globally recognized industry standards and go through a rigorous verification process prior to being uploaded into the library. Design engineers can depend on the quality of the Ultra Librarian models, as well as save a tremendous amount of time, because the manual creation of the symbols, footprints, and 3D models has been eliminated. This is especially important for smaller engineering and prototyping teams in larger organizations that need to be able to realize designs and concepts quickly. The Vishay library of components in Ultra Librarian will continue to expand throughout 2021.
"This partnership with Ultra Librarian will enable our customers to take full advantage of this valuable resource to accelerate design creation," said Joel Smejkal, executive vice president of business development at Vishay. "Providing easy access and the breadth of formats will help designers speed their path to production with Vishay components."
About Ultra Librarian
Ultra Librarian® is the world's largest part library, providing all the component information designers need to make smart decisions for their next project. Users can instantly access pricing, inventory, manufacturer information, and pre-built parts targeted to their CAD tool of choice. By partnering with Ultra Librarian, you can increase value to customers within the PCB Design industry, provide them with your latest part information and accelerate their path to production; giving you the opportunity to make your pitch when the selection process is happening.
About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at http://www.vishay.com.
