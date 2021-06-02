PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stockwell Elastomerics announces the availability of gaskets fabricated from .010 inch and .020 inch thick Rogers BISCO® HT-6000 series silicone rubber with .002 inch thick 3M™ Adhesive Transfer Tape 9667MP acrylic adhesive laminated to one side. Designers seeking a very thin, resilient gasket with an adhesive backing benefit from these low durometer silicones cast to a tight thickness tolerance. Until now, these thin gauge silicone materials have not been available from the manufacturer with an adhesive backing. Ultra-thin silicone gaskets can now be provided with .002 inch thick 200MP series 3M9667MP acrylic adhesive with a 78# moisture proof release liner for ease of liner removal and handling during assembly. Stockwell Elastomerics developed this capability and selected 3M9667MP for its performance properties and high bond strength on most substrates found in ruggedized portable equipment.
Customers may request complimentary sample swatches of this ultra-thin HT-6000 series silicone rubber with 3M9667MP acrylic adhesive. The sample availability chart and request form can be accessed online at: https://www.stockwell.com/request-ultra-thin-silicone-rubber-samples-with-adhesive-backing/.
"The ultra-thin HT-6000 series silicone products with 3M9667MP high performance acrylic adhesive can solve sealing challenges for designers of rugged handheld and portable devices with displays and touchscreens," said Stockwell Elastomerics' Chief Technical Officer Bill Stockwell. "Further, these liquid silicone materials are platinum cure grades, often specified for their purity. Gaskets are fabricated using die cutting, water jet or tool-less flash cutting techniques."
The four HT-6000 series silicones selected for the ultra-thin gasket series are readily available in .010 inch and .020 inch thickness. The following Rogers Bisco® materials are available for this type of application:
- HT-6210, 10 durometer gray silicone rubber is intended for sealing under very low deflection force.
- HT-6220, 20 durometer black silicone rubber has been specified for light seals and environmental sealing.
- HT-6135, 35 durometer off-white or cream color silicone rubber has high elongation and tear strength properties.
- HT-6240, 40 durometer is unpigmented and almost clear prior to adhesive lamination.
About Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.
Stockwell Elastomerics provides high performance silicone rubber gaskets and materials to solve design and manufacturing challenges. Its customer base includes companies in the North American technology sector who utilize the company's innovation and responsiveness to bring their products to market more quickly. Key markets include medical diagnostic equipment, ruggedized portable devices, aerospace and defense, airflow management, alternative energy and analytical instrumentation. The company became an ESOP in 2017. Stockwell Elastomerics is ISO 9001:2015 registered. For complete information on Stockwell Elastomerics' products, manufacturing capabilities and industries served, please visit https://www.stockwell.com.
BISCO® is a registered trademark of Rogers Corporation.
3M™ is a registered trademark of 3M Company.
Media Contact
Bill Stockwell, Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc., 215-335-3005, wbstockwell@stockwell.com
SOURCE Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.