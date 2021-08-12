TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sentient HR Services Inc. ("Sentient") and Umbrella Central Day Care Services ("Umbrella") are excited to announce a partnership to deliver and compile results of the Umbrella salary survey for the child care industry. The partnership will allow Umbrella to leverage Sentient's network of child care centres, technology, and experience in the child care industry to increase participation rates for the salary survey.
Together, Umbrella and Sentient will distribute the survey to over 1,000 centres across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), as well as Durham, Peel, York, and eastern Ontario, gathering salary data to help centres and staff gauge fair and equitable remuneration.
"This valuable survey also includes statistics on staff salaries, vacation credits, sick days and benefits, such as health and dental plan coverage, and much more," said Donna Ferguson, Administrator of Umbrella.
Sentient and Umbrella have developed a secure website that will allow child care centres to participate in the salary survey.
Centres who participate will receive access to the culminated results with raw data and several valuable charts and graphs to help show salary summaries by region, qualifications, and years of experience. Centres who return a completed questionnaire will receive a complimentary copy of the results.
The survey website will open on August 12th, 2021 and remain open through September 15th, 2021. A link to the salary survey will be available through http://www.childcaresurvey.ca.
About Umbrella Central Day Care Services
Umbrella is an innovative, creative organization developed to assist with setting up, administering, and offering quality programs for young children through a comprehensive variety of services.
Established in 1978 as a non-profit, charitable corporation, Umbrella provides support services to child care centres, with the aim of increasing the quality, stability, and cost efficiency of the child care community. For more information on Umbrella, please visit: https://umbrelladaycare.com
About Sentient HR Services Inc.
Sentient provides qualified supply staff to child care centres and private schools across Ontario. Sentient sources candidates, vets them carefully, and meticulously ensures their required documents are valid and on file for clients. Sentient increasingly connects with the child care community through online learning and HR Services. For more information on Sentient, please visit: http://www.sentienthr.com
