NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unacast, the leading international location data company, announced today that it has closed a $16 million funding round. The round was led by Camber Creek, with participation from existing investors White Star Capital and Investinor.

The proceeds will be used to evolve Unacast's offering for international clients outside the US and deepen its commitment to transparency and data privacy. It will also be used to build a world-class data buying experience. Data is still very hard and complex to buy and Unacast is committed to building on its transparent and open culture to make it even easier for customers to engage, test, and buy location data.

"Camber Creek provided value even before they invested. They helped us at every stage of our growth, identifying opportunities and recruiting key co-investors," said Thomas Walle, Co-founder, and CEO at Unacast. "We are now scaling quickly to meet the demand for our solutions in global marketplaces."

The COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated the need for trusted, real-time location data to help several industries determine markets for growth opportunities, select new retail sites, forecast demand, optimize supply chains, measure site performance and gain competitive intelligence.

Unacast today also announced that the company has formed partnerships with both Bloomberg and Sensormatic to help take Unacast's solutions to new clients. More information on those partnerships will follow.

