OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unagi, the company redefining urban, local travel with its best-of-breed portable electric scooters, today unveils the design of the "Model Eleven," the world's first "smart scooter" and the lightest full suspension electric scooter on the market. The Model Eleven has been years in the making by a dream team of renegade experts across a multitude of disciplines who share one common obsession: pushing industrial design, material science and engineering to its absolute limits to revolutionize urban transportation. The Model Eleven is available for pre-order on Indiegogo.
"The Model Eleven is a technological tour de force in innumerable ways. But at its heart, we wanted a scooter that set the bar for portability, power and comfort," said David Hyman, CEO and Founder of Unagi. "We were tired of trade-offs and believe we've successfully removed them!"
Since its launch in 2018, Unagi has seen towering demand for its Model One, an ultralight, portable and fast scooter that pushed the boundaries of micromobility. The Model Eleven is the next technological breakthrough for Unagi, a dynamic powerhouse rich in industry-first features that beautifully melds elegance with futuristic functionality.
The Design
Unagi partnered with award-winning industrial designer Yves Behar to create a fluid, elegant design this technological feat deserved. Free from any visible screws, exposed cables or bolted-on components, the scooter delivers both a seamless ride and form factor. Every inch was designed with the rider in mind, from balance to thumb controls to perfect carry-ability.
The Features
Comfortable and Light: The innovative use of long carbon fiber allows for malleable shaping and super strength while keeping weight low. Typically used in aerospace applications, the material makes possible complex geometries and transitions that would otherwise be incredibly difficult to achieve. This breakthrough in material science results in the lightest full-suspension scooter on the market.
Smart and Safe:
-- Google turn-by-turn directions from integrated audio system
- We often get lost in our own cities. But using phone navigation on a scooter is dangerous and near impossible! No longer. Unagi partnered with Google to integrate scooter-specific directions into its mobile app for iOS and Android.
- Simply choose your destination and place your phone in your pocket. The Unagi app then communicates with the handlebars' high output audio system and display to provide spoken turn-by-turn directions along with directional signals.
-- Integrated "Collision Protect A.I."
- The first two-wheeled device in the world with an integrated advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) sensor that detects objects in your periphery and warns of any impending collisions or dangers. The Model Eleven knows the difference between a stoplight, stop sign, person, car or inanimate object, and provides both audible warnings with its integrated audio system, as well as visual warnings on the display.
-- Integrated Motion Sensor with Alarm
-- GPS tracking with Remote Kill Capability
- If the motion sensor alarm did not stop a potential thief, take comfort in knowing you can track and kill the scooter from the Unagi app, along with the Model Eleven's on-board.
Robust:
-- Dual Motor Design
- Unagi's existing Model One, sold by the thousands each month worldwide, has built a reputation as "the billy goat" of electric scooters, combining light weight with incredible power. The new Eleven is no different. Unagi has brought the same dual motor design it has built its reputation on, providing unmatched acceleration and hill-climbing capabilities for its weight class.
-- Hot-Swappable Removable Battery System
- Range anxiety is an awful feeling! Have you ridden an electric vehicle and worried about your blissful ride coming to an end? Missing your train, friend or appointment? The Model Eleven just killed that. Buy extra batteries, throw them in your backpack and ride as long as you like. Enjoy being the Forrest Gump of electric scooters.
-- Hot-Swappable Puncture Proof Large Diameter Tires
- All the benefits of foam, including ample comfort and puncture resistance, without the downsides found in other scooters on the market. Tires come off like cartridges without the hassle of having to remove the rims. Armed with a YouTube video, anyone can replace an Eleven tire easily.
Playful: After Unagi added the integrated audio system for turn-by-turn directions, crash warnings and theft alarm to the Model Eleven, the team did not stop there. The Model Eleven also includes the ability to play your music over bluetooth. Create your own audio bliss to accompany your ride bliss.
"Public transportation in the urban landscape is being transformed. As designers, we have an opportunity to create a solution that is specifically designed for a city landscape," said Yves Behar. "We designed the Unagi scooter to be high-performance and safe, durable and beautiful, and lightweight and ergonomic. Ultimately we want this electric scooter to be our go-to for urban mobility."
Customers can pre-order the Model Eleven for $2,860 including ADAS, or for $2,440 without ADAS.
The Model Eleven launch comes on the heels of Unagi's partnership with Best Buy, which recently launched its new e-transportation retail sector with Unagi as the exclusive scooter.
