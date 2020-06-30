NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbound Tech -- the global leader for institution-grade digital asset protection, management, and governance -- today announced a joint partnership with CipherTrace, the cryptocurrency intelligence leader.
Unbound Tech's Crypto Asset Security Platform (CASP) already provides tier-1 financial services and global banks with the governance tools to enact cryptographically-defined workflows for all digital asset transactions – including workflows to ensure segregation of authority, anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud regulations are being kept.
Now, CipherTrace's integration will allow top-tier financial institutions not only with the governance tools to manage digital assets, but also with real-time AML and risk tracking for all cryptocurrency and digital asset holdings under their supervision.
"CipherTrace is the world's leader in cryptocurrency intelligence, with the most comprehensive tracing, risk scoring and threat detection on the market," said Rocco Donnino, vice president of strategic alliances at Unbound Tech. "Our partnership enables us to deliver a one-stop shop for customer compliance and asset security."
CipherTrace agreed that via this partnership, institutional custody and exchange providers will be able to manage their digital asset compliance and governance from a unified platform, as well as expand their services beyond the crypto-native sector and into the traditional financial services market.
"CipherTrace currently serves over 500 cryptocurrency exchanges and digital asset businesses," said Stephen Ryan, chief operations officer at CipherTrace. "We're excited to partner with Unbound to bring our risk scoring, cryptocurrency intelligence, and real-time asset tracking to the institutions which need it most: mainstream financial services institutions and global banks with complex regulatory and compliance requirements to fill."
To learn more 360° AML and anti-fraud protection for financial institutions with digital asset holdings, watch "Cryptocurrency Exposure Management: Regulation, Compliance, and Security," a joint webinar from Unbound Tech and CipherTrace.
About Unbound Tech
In a world moving towards everything encrypted, signed, and authenticated -- Unbound Tech's solutions leverage the latest in MPC technology and have been selected to secure many global banks and Fortune 500 companies. With a headquarters in Tel Aviv, an international headquarters in New York, and satellite locations throughout the world, Unbound Tech and its NextGen Key Orchestration Platform provides the cryptographic infrastructure to enable enterprises worldwide to easily secure and manage all their information and digital assets. To learn more about Unbound Tech and its impact on the cybersecurity landscape, visit www.unboundtech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About CipherTrace
CipherTrace is the world's leader in cryptocurrency intelligence, with the most comprehensive tracing, risk scoring and threat detection—including more than 800 tokens and over 500 crypto exchanges and virtual assets businesses. CipherTrace's anti-money laundering, compliance monitoring, and Crypto Risk Intelligence solutions are powered by advanced cryptocurrency intelligence and used by top banks. Financial investigators and auditors use CipherTrace blockchain to trace virtual asset transactions. Leading exchanges, virtual currency businesses, banks, and regulators themselves use CipherTrace to comply with regulation and to monitor compliance. CipherTrace was founded in 2015 by experienced Silicon Valley entrepreneurs with deep expertise in cybersecurity, eCrime, payments, banking, encryption, and virtual currencies. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology (S&T) and DARPA initially funded CipherTrace, and it is backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors.
Visit www.ciphertrace.com for more information or follow the company on Twitter @CipherTrace and on LinkedIn.
Media Contact – Unbound:
Tova Dvorin
Unbound Tech
press@unboundtech.com
Media contact – CipherTrace:
Laura Pauli
lpauli@guardiananalytics.com