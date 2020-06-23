NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbound Tech, the global leader in cutting-edge cryptographic key management for enterprises, today announced the addition of three seasoned staff members to its North American headquarters: Michael Hughes as Chief Business Officer, Marcella P. Arthur as Vice President of Global Marketing, and Rocco Donnino as Vice President of Strategic Alliances.
With an expanding customer list composed of the "who's who" in banking and finance, Unbound Tech made these hires as a long-term investment in both its corporate leadership and its North American presence. This new, security-bred leadership bolsters Unbound Tech's global expansion efforts to provide more local support to its Fortune 500 customers and also addresses the increased demand for its services within the enterprise space.
"As we continue to expand our global customer footprint, adding seasoned leadership and a North American headquarters was a logical next step for us," said Professor Yehuda Lindell, co-founder and chief executive officer of Unbound Tech. "These individuals each have a long career trajectory in security and have led the expansion efforts for many major organizations focused on enterprise growth."
Michael Hughes, joined Unbound Tech last year, bringing with him over 20 years of software sales and executive management experience. Prior to this role, Hughes led his last six firms through either successful acquisition or IPO – including companies such as Bonfire (acquired by GTY Holdings), WatchDox (acquired by IBM), Watchfire (acquired by Blackberry) and Delano Technology.
"I am thrilled to bring my experience in enterprise go-to-market expansion to Unbound Tech," said Hughes. "We've already won the trust of many of the world's largest financial services organizations who have relied on us for their cryptographic security needs. By firmly establishing our roots in North America, we further demonstrate our commitment to supporting enterprise businesses globally."
Named to Channel Reseller News (CRN) Magazine's Women of the Channel Power 100 list, Arthur is known in the industry for her ability to deliver proven and measurable sales-centric marketing strategies. In her new role, Arthur is tasked with implementing a sales-enabled marketing strategy that will ensure growth and the continued acquisition of new customers. Prior to Unbound Tech, Arthur spearheaded two successful IPOs and led the marketing strategy of several of the world's technology security innovators, including Sybari, Mimecast and Microsoft.
"International marketing in practice has been an essential part of my remit for over 20 years," said Arthur, who joined the company in May 2020. "I'm looking to take my industry knowledge and expertise to market in order to better support of our growth objectives."
Donnino, also hired in 2019, brings with him over 20 years of business development, corporate development and executive sales management experience. This includes a successful track record of driving incremental revenue growth through strategic partnerships in enterprise and SME security markets for organizations like TitanHQ, AppRiver, AVG Technologies, McAfee, and Microsoft. He currently oversees Unbound Tech's relationships with dozens of strategic partners, including major organizations such as Citi, KPMG and Venafi.
"Strategic alliances are critical to executing a successful growth strategy, and I look forward to leveraging my vast expertise and knowledge to expand our partners ecosystem as well as foster existing relationships," said Donnino.
About Unbound Tech
In a world moving towards everything encrypted, signed, and authenticated -- Unbound Tech's solutions leverage the latest in MPC technology and have been selected to secure many global banks and Fortune 500 companies. With a headquarters in Tel Aviv, an international headquarters in New York, and satellite locations throughout the world, Unbound Tech and its NextGen Key Orchestration Platform provides the cryptographic infrastructure to enable enterprises worldwide to easily secure and manage all their information and digital assets.
