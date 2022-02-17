COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uncharted today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Uncharted, a firm with a unique but tried-and-true strategy and approach, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Uncharted was founded by Brendon Guichet, who focuses exclusively on multifamily property investments. Over the past 10 years, Guichet has closed upward of $200 million, all multifamily properties. Bolstered by his degree in economics and a minor in business, along with his personal ownership of more than 25 units, Guichet's property and market insights are second to none. Uncharted helps individuals, entrepreneurs, and investors to diversify their portfolios and increase their holdings. Its agents focus on buying, selling, and syndicating multifamily investment properties throughout Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.
"I believe that financial freedom can be one of life's greatest gifts, and I know that real estate is the greatest way to achieve that," said Guichet. "I created Uncharted to help clients to succeed today and build wealth that will empower generations to come."
Partnering with Side will ensure Uncharted remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Uncharted with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Uncharted will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Partnering with Side will enable me to provide my clients with even greater services moving forward," continued Guichet. "With its world-class marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support, I'll be able to take Uncharted and its service to the next level."
About Uncharted
Uncharted is investing, together. It's where clients diversify their portfolios and increase their holdings through buying, selling, and syndicating multifamily investment properties throughout Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. Its agents know how to best take advantage of this real estate niche because they've been successful with their own thriving portfolios. For an uncharted strategy and approach for the most risk-adjusted returns, Uncharted is the place to go. To learn more, visit http://www.unchartedcre.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
