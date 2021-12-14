CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UncommonX, a SaaS-based cybersecurity managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced that it has completed its Series A financing round with an additional $9.5M in funding, raising a total of $36M through individual private investors. As a result of the funding, UncommonX has launched a dedicated innovations division – UncommonX Labs – led by Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Ray Hicks. The new division allows for the development of new technology and techniques in cybersecurity protection as well as executing an aggressive IP protection program.
To date, UncommonX has 80+ security analysis inventions protected. With dedicated funding and resources allocated to the new UncommonX division based on the Series A funding, current and future clients will benefit from rapid innovation driving accelerated outcomes to mitigate and guard against threats.
"Our mission from day one has been to protect vulnerable organizations from digital security risks and this funding helps us amplify our position in the market to further our cause," said John Morris, CEO, UncommonX. "The launch of UncommonX Labs will enable us to execute an aggressive intellectual property protection program to ensure the value derived from this innovation accrues to UncommonX and ultimately to our customers as they tackle the very real and growing threats today."
The current Series A round of funding was provided by a mix of private investments by individual investors including current UncommonX Chairman Chris Galvin. In addition to financing the new UncommonX Labs division, the investment will help UncommonX continue to scale its incident response capabilities, 24/7 security operations center as well as marketing and sales operations.
Added Hicks, "With a new division solely dedicated to rapid innovation and patents, I believe UncommonX will become the definitive market leader in advancing holistic solutions that thwart, contain and eradicate ever-evolving risks to companies of all sizes."
About UncommonX
UncommonX offers unmatched enterprise-class cybersecurity protection as a managed detection and response (MDR) provider by combining adaptive threat and intelligence software with 24/7 industry experts, making it easy to constantly both map and fix root causes of security vulnerabilities. Taking a market-first inside-out approach to ongoing digital security risks through unique curated threat feeds and automated analytics, the UncommonX BOSS intelligent security platform provides clear contextual awareness to yield accelerated outcomes to mitigate and guard against threats. Recognizing the importance in addressing a gap in protecting mid-size organizations from cybersecurity threats, UncommonX's mission is to protect vulnerable organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, UncommonX is a privately-held company. For more information visit http://www.uncommonx.com.
