CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UncommonX, a SaaS-based cybersecurity managed detection and response (MDR) provider, announced today that TMC has named its Business Operations Security Suite (BOSS) as a recipient of the 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Cyber Security Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.
"As the number of cyber threats continues to rise, it is critical for companies to leverage intelligent systems like our BOSS platform that offer a unified cybersecurity solution," said John Morris, CEO, UncommonX. "We are honored to add this prestigious accolade to our platform's growing portfolio of awards."
The BOSS threat management and intelligence platform offers contextual threat intelligence and critical infrastructure protection for midsize organizations by integrating seamlessly into an organization's existing processes to help identify, prioritize and manage ongoing internal and external security threats. The unprecedented cybersecurity platform deploys quickly and efficiently to map a company's network, infrastructure and devices. It then relays reliable data on potential risks to give organizations the visibility needed to protect against cybercriminals and threat actors.
"Congratulations to UncommonX for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. BOSS has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.
About UncommonX
UncommonX offers unmatched enterprise-class cybersecurity protection as a managed detection and response (MDR) provider by combining adaptive threat and intelligence software with 24/7 industry experts, making it easy to constantly both map and fix root causes of security vulnerabilities. Taking a market-first inside-out approach to ongoing digital security risks through unique curated threat feeds and automated analytics, the UncommonX BOSS intelligent security platform provides clear contextual awareness to yield accelerated outcomes to mitigate and guard against threats. Recognizing the importance in addressing a gap in protecting mid-size organizations from cybersecurity threats, UncommonX's mission is to protect vulnerable organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, UncommonX is a privately-held company. For more information visit http://www.uncommonx.com.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.
