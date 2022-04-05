New report from Mercator Advisory Group provides an in-depth analysis of consumer preferences for debit transactions across demographics and use cases.
BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's most recent report, Consumer Payment Choice: Understanding Debit Card User Preferences, pulls from a wealth of primary data to form an overview of the typical debit card user. Looking at consumers who indicate a preference for debit transactions, the report reveals key demographic traits of those most likely to rely on their debit cards.
The report then goes on to explore the many use cases for debit cards, providing insights into the consumer segments most likely to use debit in particular circumstances. Embedded within this analysis are recommendations for debit card issuers and processors intended to support customer engagement and debit utilization.
"85% of U.S. adults have a debit card, spanning across all age groups, income brackets, and education levels. However, differences appear when preference for debit payments is considered. It is critical for issuers and processors to have a solid understanding of who prefers to use debit cards and under which circumstances in order to target marketing and rewards initiatives most effectively," stated the author of the report, Laura Handly, senior analyst at Mercator Advisory Group.
Highlights of this report include:
- An examination of the "typical" debit card user across a number of demographic categories
- An exploration of consumer preferences across debit use cases
- A detailed exploration of Mercator Advisory Group's primary data on consumers' utilization of debit
- Recommendations for issuers and processors of debit cards
This report is 22 pages long and contains 18 exhibits.
About Mercator Advisory Group
Mercator Advisory Group, part of the Escalent family, is the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries. We deliver pragmatic and timely research and advice designed to help our clients uncover the most lucrative opportunities to maximize revenue growth and contain costs. Our clients range from the world's largest payment issuers, acquirers, processors, merchants and associations to leading technology providers and investors. Mercator Advisory Group is also the publisher of the online payments and banking news and information portal PaymentsJournal.com.
