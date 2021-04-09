HOBOKEN, N.J., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 email expert explains several kinds of useful Microsoft 365 Mailboxes and their associated productivity features in a new article. The informative article first lists the mailbox types, including Distribution Group, Resource, Contacts and Shared.
The author then explains the options and benefits of each mailbox type. He concludes by discussing Microsoft 365 Groups and their similarity to Shared Mailboxes, including the option to include both internal and external members.
"Understanding the different types of Microsoft 365 mailboxes and related tools will help businesses communicate more efficiently and save license costs," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Understanding Microsoft 365 Mailboxes Improves Efficiency and Saves Money."
Mailbox (requires paid license)
"When organizations purchase any Microsoft 365 subscription that includes Exchange Online, each licensed user receives a mailbox. This is the mailbox that users add to their various devices and log into each day with their email address and password. Businesses pay a license fee for each user."
Distribution Groups Streamline Communications
"Distribution groups provide a streamlined way to send email to a list of recipients with more functionality than a simple distribution list. There is a mailbox associated with the Distribution Group and all mail will be sent to that address."
Resource Mailboxes for Scheduling
"Resource mailboxes facilitate scheduling for physical locations or equipment, such as conference rooms. They provide a wide range of options for self-management allowing auto-acceptance or manual acceptance."
Shared Mailboxes Instead of Extra Licenses
"Shared mailboxes provide a great option for sharing email communications among a group of users without cluttering their primary mailboxes. For example, an IT department may create a shared mailbox for the help desk. Any user assigned to the shared mailbox will be able to see and act on emails sent to the mailbox."
Explore the Benefits of Microsoft 365 Mailboxes
Microsoft 365 mailboxes offer flexible options to help organizations communicate more efficiently. The Microsoft 365 experts at Messaging Architects help to optimize mail setup to improve business communication. Or, if looking to migrate to Microsoft 365, they guide organizations through a successful cloud migration.
