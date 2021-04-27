NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNest, the first app to offer parents a flexible way to invest and save for their kids' future, is proud to announce critically-acclaimed actor Laura Dern as its newest brand ambassador.
In addition to her career as an actor, Dern is a mother, producer and ardent activist, making her partnership with UNest a natural fit.
"When I first learned about UNest, I immediately identified with its mission to democratize access to smart financial solutions for all parents - regardless of income level or background," said Dern. "I know how overwhelming and stressful it can feel to raise children, on any level, and UNest is making it easier than ever for parents to give their children a financial head start."
Between the strain of the pandemic and April being Financial Literacy Month, never has it been more important to provide a secure financial future for our children. UNest directly addresses issues that have previously prevented parents from accessing intelligent financial tools. The app requires no paperwork and simplifies the process so that anyone with a smartphone can open an account for their child in five minutes.
"Laura Dern is an incredible talent and advocate for others, and she understands the problem that UNest is solving," said Ksenia Yudina, CFA, founder and CEO of UNest. "We are beyond excited to have her join the team and spread the word about UNest. I started this company because I wanted to make sure that every parent has the opportunity to provide for their child. Working as a financial advisor, I saw firsthand that parents' number one priority is building a better future for their kids."
UNest empowers parents to open and invest in a UTMA custodial account for their children. The UNest Investment Account for Kids is a tax advantaged financial vehicle that offers parents flexibility in how they use the funds that they save for their children. This account type is quickly replacing 529 plans as the first choice for parents that are looking to build a sound financial future for their children.
All UNest families have access to advisor-guided investment plans and the app's unique gifting feature, making it easy for family and friends to contribute to a kid's account. In addition, UNest Rewards enables families to earn financial rewards when they shop with popular brands such as Disney, DoorDash, Nike or Kohl's.
UNest currently has over 250,000 users, and is on track to hit one million parents and children on its platform by the end of 2021.

UNest is democratizing access to smart financial solutions for all families. Since launching its app and investment account in February of 2020, UNest is one of the fastest-growing fintechs ever, helping thousands of families give their children a financial head start and road map. Opening a UNest Investment Account for Kids requires no paperwork, and takes just five minutes to set up through its award-winning app. The North Hollywood company is backed by leading investors including Anthos Capital, Draper Dragon, The Artemis Fund, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Band of Angels. UNest is an SEC-registered investment advisor. For more information, please visit: http://www.unest.co.
