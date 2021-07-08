HOUSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. UnifiedCommunications.com was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.
"Our amazing team of technology evangelists at UnifiedCommunications are proud to be recognized for their excellence in providing white-glove service to our North American, European, and global customers to help them leverage the power of Microsoft Teams and deliver extraordinary experiences to their users," said Jason Herbst, President & CEO. "We have worked hard to build the type of company that gives customers the sense that we are truly part of their team, focused on helping them meet their collaboration goals and optimize their technology investment. This award validates the great work we have done with Microsoft and all of the manufacturers in our space to help people and organizations communicate and collaborate in ways that enrich the human connection and elevate the daily experience of work and life."
The Meetings, Calling and Devices for Microsoft Teams Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners with proven expertise in delivering transformative calling, meeting, and meeting room engagements and helping customers modernize their calling and meetings infrastructure. The award winner must demonstrate the ability to support customer digital transformation goals to simplify communication and meetings experiences, streamline business processes and improve productivity.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."
UnifiedCommunications.com (UC), a division of Tele-Communication, Inc., is an inspired team of technology evangelists. They are a global reseller and integrator of communications and collaboration solutions, including personal devices, shared space technologies. They add major value through adoption and change management services, managed services, hardware-as-a-service, consulting, training, support, and sophisticated fulfillment and logistics solutions. UnifiedCommunications offers customized AV design, engineering, integration, and global fulfillment of UC solutions. Their Microsoft practice is globally recognized as innovators, thought leaders, and implementers of Microsoft Modern Work and Security solutions, focused on Teams Meetings, Calling, and Devices, including strategy, program development, global deployment, global device fulfillment, Teams Direct Routing, and their signature UC Care™ white glove monitoring and support service. http://www.unifiedcommunications.com
