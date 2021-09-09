DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UniFocus, the leading provider of Workforce Management Systems, today announced its acquisition of Knowcross, a global leader in task management and operational optimization software for the hospitality industry. The merging of the two organizations' technologies under the UniFocus umbrella is set to provide service business operators a single, streamlined solution for determining the real-time labor needs of their business while ensuring timely service completion for maximum operational efficiency across each of their various departments.
In addition to bringing together two best-in-class platforms, UniFocus and Knowcross will be infused with capital via Riverside to build an unparalleled ecosystem that meets industry needs in a post-pandemic world.
The Knowcross platform is often the single most-used operational software in a hotel. This positions UniFocus and Knowcross to serve the joint customer bases of the hotel industry and healthcare like no other. Additionally, joining forces will bring Knowcross's powerful task management and operations tools into the service industries UniFocus serves, such as the restaurant space. Beyond improving operational performance, operators in all industries served will be able to streamline health and safety and further ensure quality with integrated inspections while replacing and digitizing logbooks.
"UniFocus' roots are in labor scheduling, demand forecasting and time & attendance. Expanding our platform further into operations management was the natural next step," said Mark Heymann, CEO of UniFocus. "Knowcross has a best-in-class suite of task management tools, and we are excited by the power and insights that will come from the countless opportunities to integrate our technologies. Together, our platforms will boost managers' decision making by integrating data from forecasting, scheduling, task execution, as well as guest and employee satisfaction in once ecosystem."
UniFocus and Knowcross share a vision on each company's roadmap and see this move as a way to accelerate both teams' plans for innovation and reaching new markets. With complementary geographic presences, the combined result is a truly global presence to deliver all solutions around the world.
In today's labor crisis, scheduling the right people, at the right time, and having them perform the right tasks are imperative as service industries seek out operational efficiencies. In this regard, the integrations between the UniFocus and Knowcross platforms are as powerful as they are endless. Combining scheduling and task communication within one easily accessible mobile app streamlines operations and keeps employees engaged.
The precise demand-based scheduling from UniFocus' Labor Management tool is taken to the next level with KNOW Housekeeping, KNOW Service, and Know Maintenance tasks, which have proven to create double-digit improvements in staff productivity. KNOW Glitch and the UniFocus Guest Scope survey tool ensure the quick resolution of guest's issues and satisfaction with the resolution.
"Our roadmap and customer requests were leading us into the Labor Management and Time and Attendance space," said Nikhil Nath, CEO and founder of Knowcross. "As we explored our opportunities, the merits of joining forces with an industry leading platform was so compelling that it was an obvious choice to integrate the UniFocus and Knowcross platforms. The opportunities afforded by combined entities are quite phenomenal. We are looking forward to delivering a comprehensive workforce management system that was specifically designed for the service industry to our clients."
About UniFocus
UniFocus workforce management software provides all the tools you need to make labor force decisions with confidence. We help you optimize your daily operations with powerful yet flexible tools. Empower leadership and staff to create schedules that maximize customer satisfaction while minimizing wasted labor hours. Better labor management for contingent workforces in the hospitality, restaurant, retail, and healthcare industries. If you are in the market for a better WFMS, contact us today.
ABOUT KNOWCROSS
Founded in 2002, Knowcross is a global leader in hotel operations optimization software, developing proven service quality management solutions to maximize efficiency, productivity and elevate guest service - with a direct impact on increasing the bottom line.
The innovative Knowcross cloud-based (SaaS) platform includes a suite of pioneering applications including KNOW Service, KNOW Housekeeping, KNOW Glitch, KNOW Inspection, KNOW Tenant and KNOW Maintenance. All Knowcross solutions support multiple languages, can be fully customized, and seamlessly interface to the leading PMS systems, in-room control systems, staff safety devices, messaging gateways and fire alarm systems.
Media Contact
Gregg Hopkins, PROVision Partners, +1 (407) 399-7161, ghopkins@provision-partners.com
SOURCE UniFocus