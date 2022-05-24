#1 B2B and B2C eCommerce Solution Provider for Uniform, Footwear, and Gear Industry. Growing from the pages of MadeToMeasure Magazine, UniformMarket, powered by SellersCommerce, is the leading B2B/B2C e-commerce platform that provides powerful, customized solutions for uniform businesses to launch their online stores. With over 16 years of experience, we built our product from the ground up to meet the needs of a variety of industries including medical, public safety, corporate, and others. (PRNewsfoto/SellersCommerce)