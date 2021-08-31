AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unimarket has appointed Tim Honeybone to lead its client engagement and acquisition efforts for New Zealand. Honeybone has held senior strategic enterprise sales and partnership management roles at leading international technology companies.
"We're delighted to welcome Tim to the Unimarket team. With his wealth of experience and extensive relationships throughout the corporate and public sectors in New Zealand, he'll add huge value as our new Regional Sales Director," said Peter Kane, Chief Executive Officer for Unimarket.
"Tim's fantastic attitude and client-first mindset make him a great fit and I'm confident he'll play a vital role as Unimarket moves into an exciting period of growth," Kane continued. Unimarket recently announced a majority growth investment from Accel-KKR, a leading global technology-focused investment firm.
Honeybone joins Unimarket from IBM New Zealand, where he most recently managed the company's relationship with its top business partner and sole distributor. He previously oversaw the development of the financial and telecommunications customer communities for SAS Institute and was an Account Executive with Optimation Group.
With experience working with stakeholders across the New Zealand technology, corporate, and public sectors, Honeybone says that the drive to understand and meet the needs of clients is what drew him to Unimarket.
"My goal is always to make clients central to everything I do professionally, which aligns perfectly with Unimarket's highly collaborative, partnership-driven approach. I can't wait to work with a team that gets as excited as I do about delivering great outcomes for clients," said Honeybone. "Unimarket aspires to be a company that everyone loves to do business with and who doesn't want to be part of that?"
About Unimarket
Unimarket makes procurement simple with an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with purchasing, invoice management, and card payment functions—all in one integrated platform. Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit unimarket.com or follow on Twitter @Unimarket, LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/unimarket, or Facebook at @UnimarketProcurement.
