WEST ISLIP, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Union Built PC Inc., a leader in labor specific hardware solutions, and Durabook Americas, Inc., the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, have entered into a strategic alliance agreement with the goal of providing Labor Unions and Organizations with cost-effective, ruggedized laptops and tablets. These are high-performance products designed to increase productivity, drive a clear return on investment, and deliver a low total cost of ownership.
In combining the skillsets of their respective teams and product offerings, the companies will enable Labor Unions to utilize cutting-edge technology to represent their membership more effectively. This partnership also provides an opportunity for Union Built PC Inc. and Durabook Americas, Inc. to work collaboratively on future product development, marketing, and hardware sales.
"We at Union Built PC Inc. are constantly searching for hardware that will help Labor excel. Durabook Americas will provide the ruggedized hardware that certain sectors of the labor industry depend on," says Pete Marchese, Director of Operations Union Built PC Inc.
Durabook has been manufacturing military-grade rugged computers for over 20 years. The Durabook line of rugged laptops and tablets can be easily customized to meet customers' demands in a broad range of industries. The name Durabook reflects the company's longstanding focus on rugged computers that users can count on for reliable, purpose-built, mobile computing solutions.
"We are looking forward to developing customized solutions for labor unions with the team at Union Built PC Inc. Together we will be able to provide labor in a variety of industries with specialized rugged hardware that enable them to do their jobs more effectively," stated Tom Wang, Durabook Americas President.
Union Built PC Inc. developed their union-specific hardware in 2001 and their Grievance Manager® Software in 2006, enabling unions to track their grievances, arbitrations, and related documents in real-time. As an immediate result of this alliance, Union Built PC will resell the Durabook ruggedized laptops and tablets and integrate them into the companies present suite of hardware to automate labor's unique everyday tasks.
About Union Built PC Inc.
Union Built PC Inc. has been serving the IT needs of Labor since 2001. Union Built PC's mission is to "organize" Labor and help them "excel in everything they do." Union Built PC believes their success is based on products and services that have been developed and customized to meet the specific needs of their Labor Union Clients. That's why every member of the Union Built PC team is a Union Member of CWA Local 1101.
Union Built PC Official Website: https://unionbuiltpc.com
About Durabook Americas Inc.
Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. We leverage the field experience of our client-partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies, and field-service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective and customizable solutions. Every new product and feature is inspired by listening to our customers. Our diverse team of product engineers adeptly transforms what is possible in the rugged laptop and tablet market.
Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit http://www.DurabookAmericas.com.
