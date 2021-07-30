SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Union Cannabis Group (UCG Inc.; UCG), a leading product manufacturing and brand licensing company in the recreational cannabis industry, will be implementing its newly developed Learning Management System (LMS) across its facilities nationally and internationally.
UCG owns and operates the recreational brand Dabstract, which is known for its premier, top shelf concentrate products. A multiple Dope Cup and High Times Cannabis Cup winner, Dabstract is licensed throughout four states in the US and is expanding into the Canadian market.
An LMS is a web-based software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting, automation and delivery of educational courses, training programs, or learning and development programs.
UCG sees the implementation of an LMS platform as being instrumental in developing a consistent, efficient manufacturing process across its various manufacturing facilities, ensuring that standardization of product quality and output is established and that the industry's strict laws are adhered to. The educational platform will also provide a return of investment by creating more educated and vested employees - saving time, increasing employee productivity, and ultimately reducing employee turnover.
Jeff Wade, a UCG Lab Director and one of the architects of the manufacturing LMS, said that the LMS will benefit employees by increasing the retention of technical information and in-depth multi-channel training of manufacturing SOPs, which decreases the duration and frequency of training needed and makes the educational process more enjoyable. The LMS is a combination of documents, videos, and quizzes along with on-the-job training.
"We created the LMS due to a serious void we saw in the industry after years of facility implementation," said Derek Thiel, UCG's Chief Operating Officer. "Since there are no formal training programs for the cannabis extraction industry, we were having challenges in finding experienced candidates to work in our labs. Our solution to the problem was to create this system."
The LMS covers all aspects of the cannabis manufacturing process including lab safety, which Thiel identifies as the most important element of the curriculum. There are a total of 19 courses within the LMS, each tailored to a specific job description and workstation. According to Wade, the average employee will complete the program in approximately two weeks with ongoing direct training in the field.
"We are excited to be able to offer on-the-job training for entry level employees in the most advanced cannabis extraction and post processing techniques in use today," Thiel said. "As the company continues to expand into additional states and countries, having a standardized training program will be invaluable – and definitely something that sets UCG apart in the industry."
About UCG:
Union Cannabis Group (UCG Inc.; UCG) is a cannabis brand and product company that also offers design and installation services for cannabis extraction facilities, manufacturing process training, product formulation, and brand licensing. UCG serves clients in multiple states, with clients including Washington's leading cannabis producer, where UCG also designed and currently operates the largest processing facility in the State. Dabstract, a premier award-winning brand of recreational cannabis extracts, is a wholly owned subsidiary of UCG.
Media Contact
Hana Rexroth, Union Cannabis Group, 707-536-1864, info@unioncannabisgroup.com
SOURCE Union Cannabis Group