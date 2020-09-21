BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading public-sector media outlet StateScoop has named Shawn Kingsberry, vice president of Digital Government and Citizen Services for Unisys, to the 2020 StateScoop 50 Awards list. The list honors leaders and projects in state IT.
Kingsberry was cited for "Industry Leadership of the Year" for his work as a trusted adviser to state legislative and agency leaders seeking to modernize IT infrastructure and digital platforms to meet increasing technology, data and citizen-services requirements.
As the awards website states, his experience in large-scale information technology transformation, data analytics, enterprise computing and secure hybrid-cloud implementation have helped a diverse set of U.S. states — including Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas and Virginia — achieve critical success on digital modernization projects.
Presented for its seventh year, the StateScoop 50 Awards recognize the projects and people driving state government technology and cybersecurity. Starting in February, 2020, members of the state and local IT community nominated thousands of leaders and projects for the awards. From there, StateScoop narrowed the list to the 182 finalists who received the most nominations. Between March and June 2020, readers cast more than two million votes nationally to select the final winners. Executive-level winners were honored September 17 at a virtual roundtable event.
"The work these leaders do is much more than servers and firewalls," said Jake Williams, StateScoop's associate publisher and director of strategic initiatives. "It's about getting people what they need, serving the community and being a beacon of hope in times that force us to rework everything we know about how government connects to the citizen."
As part of the honors program, winners will be featured in a series of podcasts and in video interviews to be posted to the StateScoop website.
"With his 20-plus years of experience leading technology transformation, Shawn has been a trusted advisor to government leaders looking to modernize IT infrastructure and improve agency effectiveness, mitigate cybersecurity threats and simplify government IT complexity," said Michael Morrison, vice president and general manager for Unisys in the Americas. "With digital transformation being such a critical enabler of today's digital government, we are very pleased that Shawn's expertise has been recognized by his peers for this honor."
About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.
