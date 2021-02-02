SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emagia, a leading provider of AI-powered Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for receivables and treasury, today announced that Unisys, a global Information Technology solutions leader has deployed Emagia Digital Order-to-Cash Platform to manage its global receivables efficiently in more than 90 countries.
Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions.
"We now have a single global view of all our receivables and we are now able to drive significantly improved efficiency in credit, collections and cash application processes with Emagia", said Ernst Hanouwer, Director of Global Credit and Collections.
"Unisys Finance Shared Services has a strong vision for achieving world-class operations using AI/ML technologies. As its trusted partner, Emagia will continue to support Unisys accounts receivable teams to maintain world-class operations performance with our digital order-to-cash platform", said Veena Gundavelli , Founder and CEO of Emagia. "
Emagia Digital Order-to-Cash Platform, a SaaS solution, is deployed at Unisys shared services for managing global accounts receivables in more than 90 countries, operating in 7 different languages, connected to over 170 banks for driving world-class operations efficiency.
Emagia is a recognized market leader in enterprise accounts receivables automation by IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Saas and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications 2020-2021 Vendor Assessments.
About Emagia
Emagia is a leading provider of digital order-to-cash automation solutions. Emagia offers a cloud-based AI-powered fintech platform for receivables and treasury aimed to modernize global finance operations for the digital age. For over a decade, Emagia has delivered highly innovative and award-winning SaaS-based order-to-cash automation platforms for global finance, F&A shared services and BPO organizations. Emagia next generation AI/ML-based digital order-to-cash platform automates enterprise receivables and payments processes making them digital, touchless and hyper-efficient. Emagia solution offers enterprises an integrated end-to-end solution for managing and driving data-driven operations for order release, credit risk, billing, receivables, collections, deductions, cash application, cash forecasting, electronic invoice presentment and payments. It adds and augments finance operations with AI assistant, Gia, trained with order-to-cash skills to assist in cash application, collections and credit.
