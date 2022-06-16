After 2 years since its initial launch as the global platform with a mission to facilitate partnerships and expand international trade, UNITE - Unlocking New Investments, Trade, and Economies, is reinventing the meaning of bespoke events in the unparalleled and sought-after family office and UHNW sector.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unite Monaco 2022 edition, created by The Private Investment Group, held during Monaco Grand Prix, May 26-29, had a clear mission of bringing together an innovative approach, global industries, countries, and high-profile individuals from the investment, finance, social and business world, for 4 days on Azzura II, 165ft Superyacht in Port Hercule.
Among the events hosted throughout the weekend was the official launch party for the Grace Influential Impact Award in partnership with Formula 1®. The award is designed to bring increased visibility and broader recognition to the sustainable, philanthropic, and positive societal impact initiatives of the Formula 1® teams.
CEO and Founder of The Private Investment Group and UNITE, Alastair Lidel said "We could not be more honored to be hosting HSH Prince Albert II, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, celebrated Formula 1 team members, and the other distinguished guests. The work that the foundation does around the world, inspirationally led by Brisa Carlton, is incredible so we are humbled to support them in any way we can."
UNITE Monaco was also joined by the incredible team at Proper 12 Whiskey. Founded by Conor McGregor and supported by a world-class team Proper 12 comes from the oldest distillery on the Isle of Ireland and with his master distiller created a unique and special blend. Also joining Conor onboard at Unite were his partners Audie Attar and Kilay Reinfeld from Paradigm Sports who helped turn this Proper 12 Whiskey into the much-loved brand we know today.
Alongside this, an incredible fireside discussion took place with Paradigm's Audie Attar and Kilay Reinfeld with Conor McGregor and Empowerment IP's Stephen Duvall - discussing the future of IP and Investment in the Sports, Media, and Entertainment industry.
Mindstruck also hosted throughout the weekend, is a new kind of investment company, investing in any product, person, brand, or innovation that can help in the war on SILO; Stress, Illness, Loneliness, and Obesity. between them affecting almost everyone on the planet, reducing human potential, and more importantly, happiness.
From the economic crisis and climate change, through the COVID-19 pandemic to the Ukraine war, global businesses are looking for ways to adapt their models to work in an age of crises while imagining a greater future for their businesses, customers, and society. Between 27 -29 of May, Unite Monaco was setting the stage for the future-ready companies – those driving growth from new possibilities, taking action, transforming, and moving forward for the opportunity. With an agenda offering a complete overview of innovations and game-changers in the sector of pioneering life sciences investment models, AI self-driving cars, wearables, the metaverse, and E-Sports.
These game-changers open up new avenues of economic and financial growth, transforming the actual image of each industry they activate in:
Pledge Bio-Ventures, the only investment model of its kind, was founded in 2022 to reform the biopharma investment landscape and create a paradigm that directly bridges deep science with mission-driven investing. To accelerate the development of innovative medicines to improve patient lives and deliver unmatched returns to investors.
Autonomous. ID is a global BioTech company with offices in the U.S., Canada, and Tokyo focused on next-gen wearable biotech. Launching BioSole, the next generation of wearables, offering biometric identity, and disease biomarker with 8 patents (7 granted).
Helm.ai is building the next generation of AI software for high-end ADAS, L4 autonomous driving, and robotics. Founded in November 2016 in Menlo Park, CA, the company has re-envisioned the way AI software is built to make truly scalable autonomous driving a reality.
Edel Swiss AG, a joint venture between two Swiss companies - Swisscows AG and Edelweiss Capital AG - has prepared a new product that combines the strengths of technological cryptocurrencies with the capabilities of traditional financial instruments: launching Edelcoin at Unite Monaco.
PraSaga, a Swiss Foundation based in Zug, Switzerland, designed the next evolution of blockchain architecture. A Layer One blockchain achieves the promise that all blockchains have aspired to, one that provides the highest level of resistance against attacks, and most importantly, scales in throughput as more resources are added to the network, providing the maximum possible increases in speed.
EBET, is a Nasdaq IPO company, with a mission to define, shape, and drive the growth of the current and future esports wagering ecosystem by providing advanced the advanced product, platforms, and marketing solutions directly to service providers and customers.
Blockchain Valley Virtual, a fully-immersive 3D virtual metaverse, is a recreation of the master-planned physical smart city near Sofia, Bulgaria. The physical city is built atop two million square meters of land in the region of Kostinbrod, less than 20 km away from Sofia.
UNITE Journey will continue with UNITE Abu Dhabi, on a superyacht parked in Yas Marina during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 17-22 November 2022.
Key Partners: Mindstruck, Proper 12 Whiskey, Paradigm Sports, Empowerment IP, Autonomous ID, Pledge Therapeutics, Blockchain Valley Virtual, E-bet, PraSaga, Edelcoin, and Helm.ai
Partners: Revenue Capital, Deasyl, Wibeats Group, and Rozoy-Picot.
