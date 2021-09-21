DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates (UAE) Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAE data center market size will witness investments of USD 1015 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.99% during 2021-2026
The UAE is one of the largest data center hubs in the Middle East. The country is currently witnessing investments in 13 facilities, which are expected to be operational in 2-3 years. Over USD 750 million will be invested in data center development across the UAE during 2021-2026. The country is witnessing investments from government entities, colocation, and enterprise data center facilities during the forecast period.
The report considers the present scenario of the UAE data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
UAE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Equinix, Etisalat Group, Future Digital Data Systems, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, and Moro Hub are key investors in the UAE market. The rapid investment in 5G technology and its deployment by vendors lead to increasing investments in data centers. Evoteq, the digital transformation catalyst, and Khazna Data Centers collaborated to develop Sharjah's first Tier III data center in the UAE.
UAE DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS
- The United Arab Emirates is working towards installing 42 GW of renewable energy in the country by 2050. Around 170 MW of power capacity will be added across the UAE during 2021-2026.
- The UAE is expected to spend more than USD 5.3 billion on IT enterprises in 2021, which will lead to the development of more facilities across the country.
- The UAE is one of the preferred investment locations in the Middle East, attracting investments in around four colocation data center facilities in 2020.
- The UAE has leading cloud service providers such as Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and IBM.
- In July 2021, du and Wipro together launched their multi-cloud platform that aims to accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption across the United Arab Emirates data center market.
- In 2020, the total investment in the UAE data center industry was around USD 640 million. Dubai is one of the most preferred data centers in the UAE, followed by Abu Dhabi.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
- In terms of power capacity, data centers in the UAE added a power capacity of over 20 MW in 2020.
- The use of DCIM / BMS software reduces power consumption and decreases carbon emissions, resulting in significant savings in data center OPEX, and also reduces human intrusions to handle critical tasks. Thereby, the usage of DCIM / BMS software is increasingly rising in UAE.
- In 2021, Amazon Web Services is investing in the development of a cloud region in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
- Gulf Data Hub is investing in the development of its Dubai data center facility in the UAE, which is expected to be online by Q3 2021.
- In 2020, Etisalat invested in its Jebel Ali data center in Dubai with an estimated power capacity of around 12 MW. Khazna Data Centers added 7.5 MW of power capacity in its Dubai data center.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors
- Aldar Properties
- DC PRO Engineering
- Edarat Group
- HHM Building Contracting
- Laing O'Rourke
- Linesight
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- McLAREN Construction Group
- RED
- RW Armstrong
- Turner & Townsend
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- HITEC-Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Shenzhen Envicool Technology
- Siemens
- Vertiv
Data Center Investor
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Equinix
- Etisalat Group
- Future Digital Data Systems
- Gulf Data Hub
- Khazna Data Centers
- Moro Hub
REPORT COVERAGE:
The segmentation includes:
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
- Dubai
- Abu Dubai
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In UAE
- 10+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
- Other Cities
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In UAE
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In UAE
- Colocation Services Market in the UAE
- Retail Colocation vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7: Geographic Segmentation
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
- Other Cities
Chapter 8: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 9: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwzvbg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-arab-emirates-data-center-market-report-2021-2026-featuring-aws-equinix-etisalat-group-future-digital-data-systems-gulf-data-hub-khazna-data-centers--moro-hub-301381571.html
SOURCE Research and Markets