VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Fiber, a telecommunications provider for Northwest Missouri, announced today that it chose WISI, a global leader in carrier-grade video delivery solutions, for its new on-premise OTT offering. WISI's Inca IP Video Platform will power all transcoding for the new service, enabling United Fiber to pivot their multiscreen offering from a hosted model to an on-premise solution, over which they have full control and visibility. The new service is set to launch in early 2021.
United Fiber feeds a local fiber optic network based in Savannah that provides ultra high-speed broadband services. Operating as a cooperative, they have served the local communities for over 50 years.
United Fiber previously launched a hosted OTT solution in the hopes of transferring video services to the cloud, with United Fiber acting as an aggregator.
"I thought this model would be the future, and maybe it will be, but it didn't work well for us," said David Girvan, Chief Operating Officer at United Fiber. "We struggled with a lot of elements that were out of our control. When you have something at a national level that is out of your control, and your service is down, it's really hard to explain that. No matter what, you are the responsible party."
United Fiber made the difficult decision to change course and launch an in-house solution instead. For United Fiber, this was a critical move to protect their brand within the local community.
"We decided the most important thing was our credibility with our customers and the only way to keep that was to manage our video services ourselves," said Girvan.
United Fiber partnered with WISI to deploy the Inca IP Video Platform to power the new service. WISI's modular platform provides easy flexibility for video operators, with no headend forklifts required for service upgrades. Chassis functionality is easily adjustable via downloadable software licenses.
"I really liked the form factor of the Inca platform, and how much you could fit into 1 rack unit. The high-density and licensing model was also really attractive to us, but more than anything, there was a lot of people telling us good things about WISI hardware and software," said Girvan.
The Inca platform effortlessly bridges the gap between legacy equipment and new video technologies for both linear and ABR video applications. Inca seamlessly replaces racks of legacy, end-of-life, or end-of-support headend equipment with one sophisticated platform.
"With WISI, we've added a lot of capabilities compared to what we had before and I'm excited to have a fresh platform, of which I have total control over."
The Inca IP Video Platform leads the industry with award-winning VidiOS™ management and monitoring tools. VidiOS™ provides unmatched visibility into video headends and includes an intuitive, user-friendly experience; operators can easily review video statistics and analyze data. Features include inbound and outbound video thumbnails, stream sample downloads, extensive statistical analysis, and end-to-end process logging.
"Our team is excited to help United Fiber regain control of their video service and elevate their offering to subscribers," said Sharen Sandhu, VP Product at WISI America. "We are proud to play a part in bringing carrier-grade multiscreen services to the communities of Northwest Missouri."
To learn more about the Inca IP Video Platform, please visit http://www.wisi.tv.
About WISI
Founded in 1926, WISI has consistently innovated video reception and distribution technology for nearly 100 years. With customers in more than 150 countries, WISI helps video distributors minimize operating costs while maximizing the scale and efficiency at every point in their network. For more information on WISI's Inca, Tangram and Chameleon product families, visit http://www.wisi.tv.
About United Fiber
United Fiber is a fiber optic network based in Savannah, Missouri providing ultra-high-speed broadband services. With more than 16,000 active customers and growing at more than 400 new connections a month, United continues to add to its over 1700 Mile, 100% fiber network daily. United provides Data, Video, and Voice to its subscribers, and its parent company. United Electric has been serving rural Northwest Missouri for more than 50 years.
