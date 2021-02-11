DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Data Centre Trends Report - 2021 H1 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK Data Centre Trends Report analyses the key trends impacting the UK Data Centre market, including Data Centre space, power, pricing and customer trends. It provides a unique analysis of market sizing and the key customer trends impacting the UK market using a survey.

The survey also provides a unique analysis of the key trends influencing the UK Data Centre market, which is the largest Data Centre market in Europe.

Research has identified the key developments of new-build facilities, financial results, and trends impacting the UK Data Centre Market.

The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing - by standard rack space (without power) and by m2. Finally, the analyst summarises the overall Data Centre trends taking place in the UK market over the last six month period.

Coverage

The research is based on a survey of over Data Centre providers in the UK market, with over 200 facilities.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Introduction

Section 2: Methodology

Section 3: UK Data Centre Pricing - discounts and supplementary changes available

Section 4: UK Data Centre Pricing for Power

Section 5: UK Data Centre Market Sizing

Section 6: UK Data Centre Capacity (m2)

Section 7: UK Data Centre Total Customer Power (MW)

Section 8: UK Data Centre clusters

Section 9: New UK Data Centre developments

Section 10: Financial Data Centre Results & Developments

Section 11: UK Data Centre Customer segments

Section 12: UK Data Centre customer Trends

Section 13: UK Data Centre Pricing Trends

Section 14: Conclusion - Overall UK Data Centre Trends

