Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., (May 18, 2021) A ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the SBIRS GEO Flight 5 mission for the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center lifts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at 1:37 p.m. EDT on May 18. Photos by United Launch Alliance Please see the mission gallery here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ulalaunch/albums/72157718895459567