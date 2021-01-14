- Long-term solution improves energy infrastructure at the base through a combined heat and power plant with microgrid controls and energy efficiency to ensure reliable, resilient power supply - One of the most comprehensive resilience solutions within an ESPC to date by Department of Defense providing reduced and stabilized utility costs, power reliability, guaranteed uptime, operational continuity, and long-term onsite support - Expands existing partnership with fourth ESPC between the Air Force and Schneider Electric in four years