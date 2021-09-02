Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the business carrier (retail) Ethernet services market and includes market revenue forecasts, port forecasts, and a market share analysis.

The analysis is segmented by transport distance (metro versus long haul) and service type (dedicated or port-based services versus switched or VLAN-aware services).

After several years of double-digit growth, business carrier Ethernet growth rates began to slow down in 2015, primarily due to market reaching a state of maturity and increasing pricing pressures.

By 2017-2018 revenue growth rates were around mid-single digits and the market was still seeing migration from time-division multiplexing (TDM) private lines (T1/T3/SONET) to Ethernet for secure data center connectivity and branch-site connectivity. In 2019, carriers started to experience negative Ethernet revenue growth rates in the retail segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

  • Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Scope of Analysis
  • Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market Definition
  • Market Segmentation by Transport Distance
  • Market Segmentation by Service Type
  • Key Growth Metrics for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Market Trends
  • Growth Drivers for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Growth Restraints for Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Forecast Assumptions - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Transport Distance - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Ports Forecast - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Competitive Environment - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market
  • Market Share - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Metro

  • Key Growth Metrics for Metro
  • Revenue Forecast - Metro
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Metro
  • Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Metro
  • Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Metro
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Metro
  • Market Share - Metro

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Long Haul

  • Key Growth Metrics for Long Haul
  • Revenue Forecast - Long Haul
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type - Long Haul
  • Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Long Haul
  • Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast - Long Haul
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Metro
  • Market Share - Long Haul

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Business Carrier Ethernet Services Market

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud Connectivity and Cloud Services Providers, 2022
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Customer Experience, 2023
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Focus on Dynamic Ethernet Services, 2023

7. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T
  • Comcast Business
  • Lumen
  • Spectrum Enterprise
  • Verizon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cuj9ly

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com      

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-business-carrier-ethernet-services-market-updates-2021--focus-on-customer-experience--dynamic-ethernet-services-to-2023-301368366.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.