DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The '18th Annual U.S. Closed-Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecasts, 2021-2025'report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an analysis of the growth and development of the open-loop prepaid cards industry through 2025. The report examines loads, growth potential, and market dynamics in the United States across all open-loop prepaid card segments.
The pandemic has affected open-loop card loads differently by segment. Most of the growth in open-loop prepaid loads came from government benefits: state unemployment and stimulus programs.
Segments that displayed negative growth decreased as a consequence of COVID-19 induced impacts: decreased travel, physical location closures or delays in service amidst social distancing, and decreased consumer income.
Consumers also purchased more digital open-loop gift cards. As the pandemic subsides and government benefits cease in 2021, we expect a drop in open-loop loads for 2021, followed by a slight positive trend into 2025.
The forecast identifies key segments that will continue to decline over the next few years as well as those forecast to grow. The economy, regulation, consumer behavior, and the COVID-19 pandemic will all influence which segments grow and which decline.
Highlights of the report include:
- Open-loop prepaid card load category market share in 2020
- Open-loop prepaid card loads, forecast, and analysis into 2025 by segment
- Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on open-loop prepaid card market segments
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Methodology
- Open-Loop Prepaid Total
- Cash Access Category
- Business Time and Expense
- Campus
- In-Store Gift Cards
- Government Category
- Insurance
- Payroll and Benefits
- Other
- Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- Ace Hardware
- Administration for Children and Families
- ADP.
- American Express
- Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
- CFPB
- College Crisis Initiative
- FDIC
- Federal Register
- Federal Reserve
- Green Dot
- International Trade Administration
- IRS
- Mastercard
- National Conference of State Legislatures
- PCMA
- PEW
- Social Security Administration
- U.S. Census
- U.S. Department of the Treasury
- U.S. Travel Association
- United States Department Of Labor Employment & Training Administration
- University of Michigan
- Visa
- Western Union
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ib1vj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-closed-loop-prepaid-cards-markets-2021-2025-open-loop-prepaid-total-cash-access-business-time-and-expense-campus-in-store-gift-cards-government-category-insurance-hr-301575599.html
SOURCE Research and Markets