Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Credit Card as a Service: Vendors You Need to Know" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new research looks at Credit Card as a Service (CCaas) products which are relatively new to the payments landscape and offer a variety of options for those wishing to issue credit cards. What does the credit market look like given the effects of COVID-19? Is CCaaS right for your organization?

This new report covering vendors in the emerging Credit Card as a Service (CCaaS) market, titled Credit Card as a Service: Vendors You Need to Know. The research explains the current credit market and forecast, discusses the latest in credit products, such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) lending, and examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the consumer credit industry.

Further, this research examines how companies are offering embedded finance products such as CCaaS to allow customers the ability to offer their own credit card product. By way of four evaluative criteria, general advice is provided for those seeking a relationship with a fintech provider.

Exploring a partnership with a fintech is a viable option for launching new products, testing and evaluation. Through API integrations, partners can easily integrate new financial service technologies into their existing portfolio to respond quickly to changing consumer demand.

Highlights of the research note include:

  • Effects of COVID-19 on the consumer credit industry
  • U.S. credit and debit purchase transactions
  • Consumer trends and forecast for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) lending
  • An overview of some CCaaS vendors in the market
  • Advice for evaluating a fintech partnership

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Market Overview

Buy Now, Pay Later

Credit Card as a Service Market Overview

Is Credit Card as a Service Right for Your Organization?

Conclusion & Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon
  • Borrow
  • Chime
  • Federal Reserve Bank
  • Galileo
  • i2C Inc.
  • Marqeta
  • Microsoft
  • Zeta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvolgb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-credit-card-as-a-service-ccaas-market-analysis-report-2021-featuring-alphabet-amazon-borrow-chime-federal-reserve-bank-galileo-i2c-inc-marqeta-microsoft--zeta-301575541.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.