This report analyzes the state of acoustic sensing technologies in the United States
Naval acoustics is the most important segment; its development is mostly in response to the advances of US adversary world powers, especially the progress of China's naval programs.
The development of naval acoustics is on a two-track basis to equip an entire unmanned fleet, which comprises offensive unmanned undersea and surface vehicles and a defensive underwater network of unmanned devices. Other segments in this study are acoustic detection devices of unmanned air vehicles, acoustic detection of gunshots, and acoustic devices as non-lethal weapons.
Information to derive spending data is from US 2019-21 defense budget documents. The data includes expenditures for research, development, testing, and evaluation, and procurement.
Some development projects involve classified sensitive information not releasable to the public; therefore, the actual current and future spending may be higher than forecast. The competitive landscape for this analysis is compiled from defense contracts awarded during the fiscal years 2019-21. The ranking of competitors is according to the awarded contracts' total face value.
Drivers and restraints cited in this analysis are primarily for naval acoustic technologies. Additional drivers and restraints are expected to arise when the development phase completes and production commences. The military sonar market's future is promising due to the US Navy's strategic decision to almost double its fleet in the coming decades.
The analysis also highlights viable growth opportunities for companies currently involved in acoustic sensors development and those contemplating to enter the future acoustic sensing technologies market.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Acoustic Sensing Technologies Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Acoustic Sensing Technologies Market Scope of Analysis
- Acoustic Sensing Technologies Segmentation
- Acoustic Sensing Technologies Key Competitors by Segment
- Growth Drivers for Acoustic Sensing Technologies
- Growth Restraints for Acoustic Sensing Technologies
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Naval Sonars
- Growth Opportunity Analysis, Naval Sonars
- US Navy Acoustic Technology and Unmanned Vehicles Contract Awards Share
- US Navy Program for Unmanned Vehicles
- DARPA's Persistent Aquatic Living Sensors Program
- DARPAs Anti-Submarine Warfare Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Shot Detection Systems
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Non-Lethal Weapon Acoustic Systems
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Naval Sonars for Manned and Unmanned Future US Navy Fleets
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Shooter Detection Systems for Networked Battle Management Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Acoustic Sensors for Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems in Urban Combat
