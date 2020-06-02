REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataWalk, provider of the industry's most advanced intelligence analysis software platform, announced that the company's software will be utilized by the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS) of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), replacing the incumbent solution provider, Palantir.
MLARS leads the asset forfeiture and anti-money laundering (AML) enforcement efforts at the U.S. Department of Justice. DataWalk software is a key component of a broader solution provided by partner Research Innovations, Inc., (RII), the prime contractor for this DOJ project. This is the company's first win under the previously announced five year, $500M Data Analytics Solutions and Services Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) at DOJ.
"DataWalk is a great alternative to Palantir," said Ellen Minderman, RII's VP of Special Programs and Operations. "DataWalk provides compelling product capabilities for a wide range of law enforcement use cases, including anti-money laundering analysis and investigations, at a very competitive cost point."
"We are excited that DataWalk will be deployed at what we believe to be the world's premier agency for law enforcement and justice administration," said Gabe Gotthard, CEO of DataWalk Inc. "This win reflects that DataWalk is a great choice for key demanding applications in the US Federal Government, and we look forward to pursuing opportunities to assist other organizations at DOJ as well."
MLARS will utilize DataWalk software to support the analysis of large amounts of data associated with their AML investigations of financial institutions, third party money launderers, kleptocrats and other targets. The solution will allow attorneys and investigators to quickly identify and monitor connections, money flows, and patterns of suspicious activity.
About DOJ MLARS
The Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS) leads the DOJ's asset forfeiture and anti-money laundering enforcement efforts. MLARS coordinates and prosecutes complex investigations and cases, provides legal and policy assistance to other agencies, assists DOJ policymakers with legislative and policy initiatives, and manages the DOJ's Asset Forfeiture Program. MLARS is based in Washington, D.C.
About DataWalk
DataWalk is an Enterprise-class software platform for data analysis which enables organizations to generate better intelligence analysis products, and to generate them dramatically faster. DataWalk enables data-intensive organizations to blend all desired data from various internal and external sources into a unified view, such that they can instantly search, visualize, and collaboratively analyze all of their data through a comprehensive set of simple visual tools. DataWalk is utilized by Enterprises and government agencies on three continents and is applicable to use cases such as anti-money laundering, anti-fraud, intelligence analysis, and infectious disease analysis.