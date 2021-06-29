DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crowded Payment Gateway Landscape Offers Much To Online Merchants, Part 2: U.S. Market Company Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
U.S. market payment gateways report provides a process and decision making criteria for merchants to use in a payment gateway selection.
The good news for online merchants, large and small, is that they have a wide choice among payment gateway vendors in the U.S. market.
This bodes well for businesses who gain negotiating power as they deal with many gateways competing to offer the best array of online payment services. A downside for merchants is that the gateways have a propensity to check the same boxes of online payment acceptance features in marketing their services. So, distinguishing among a list of gateway vendors can become a tedious exercise for many merchants.
"The e-commerce sales channel has grown exponentially, and the number of payment gateways in the U.S. market has followed the demand. Many are fintechs that began in the last 10 years, while others are found within legacy merchant acquirers, processors, card networks, and issuers.
Further, new entrants are coming into the market via the start-up route or from overseas competitors. Online merchants are winners in that they have never had such a large choice of vendors to choose from. But many merchants find the selection process among payment gateways to be daunting," commented Raymond Pucci, Director, Merchant Services Practice.
Highlights of this research report include:
- Key findings summary from prequel Report
- E-commerce sales surge data that drives payment gateway competition
- Specific vectors for merchants to use in assessing payment gateways
- Process for merchants in payment gateway selection
- Profiles of 24 U.S. market payment gateway vendors
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Introduction
2. Many Competing Gateways Create a Crowded Market
3. Considerations in Selecting a Payment Gateway
4. Gateway Vendor Profiles
- ACI Worldwide
- Adyen
- Authorize.net & Cybersource from Visa
- Bank of America
- BlueSnap
- Braintree Payments
- Checkout.com
- Converge from Elavon
- Fiserv
- Global Payments/TSYS
- NCR Payments (JetPay)
- Stripe
- WePay
- Worldpay from FIS
- 2checkout (now Verifone)
5. Other Considerations For the U.S. Gateway Market
- Bambora
- Bolt
- NMI
- OLB Group
- Paysafe
- Spreedly
6. Conclusion
7. References
Companies Mentioned
- 2Checkout
- ACI Worldwide
- Adyen
- Authorize.Net
- Bambora
- Bank of America
- BigCommerce
- BlueSnap
- Bolt
- Braintree
- CardPointe
- Chargebacks911
- Checkout.com
- Clover
- Converge
- Cybersource
- Elevon
- First Data Payment Gateway
- FIS
- Fiserv
- Global Payments
- Ingenico
- JPMorgan Chase
- Kount
- NCR Payments
- NMI
- OLB Group
- PayPal
- Paysafe
- Shopify
- Spreedly
- Stripe
- WePay
- TSYS
- US Bank
- Verifone
- Visa
- Worldline
- Worldpay from FIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/193kzr
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-payment-gateway-markets-report-2021-a-process-and-decision-making-criteria-tool-for-merchants-to-use-in-a-payment-gateway-selection-301321779.html
SOURCE Research and Markets