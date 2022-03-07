DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States robotic lawn mower market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.32% by volume during 2022-2027
Battery-powered robotic lawn mowers allow more excellent maneuverability and require lesser maintenance. With innovations in battery technology, the demand for battery-powered lawn mowers is expected to grow during the forecast period.
The West region obtains high potential for both smart and non-smart robotic lawn mowers, mainly driven by the growth in building construction activities, especially in Utah and Idaho. During 2010-2020, built nearly 54 and 49 new houses per 1000 residents in Idaho and Utah
The robotic lawn mowers market in the Midwest region is expected to spur exceptional growth and demand due to the growing residential and commercial sector. Moreover, the increasing awareness and growing tech-savvy population contribute to the rise in demand for robotic lawn mowers across the region
The adoption rate of robotic lawn mowers among end-users in the U.S. has been impressive. Due to increased demand, the market has witnessed the entry of several new vendors. The competition among these companies has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions to drive growth
Global vendors with their huge infrastructure and R&D support are rapidly expanding their footprint in the market. Thus, regional vendors find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price.
Manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the durability of the equipment. Thereby, the competition in the market is likely to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As
KEY POINTS
- The demand for commercial robotic lawn mowers is expected to increase as the landscaping, and commercial real estate industries are poised to grow due to better economic prospects
- Existing garden equipment/consumer electronics vendors are entering the business through product development and product line extension (iRobot). Product diversification is the key for new vendors to dive into the industry
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. robotic lawn mower market:
- Resolution of safety hazards of traditional lawn mowers
- Healthy growth of landscaping industry
- Growing marketing efforts and promotional activities
- The lower operating cost of robotic lawn mowers
- Growing demand from golf courses
Key Vendors
- Honda Power Equipment
- Husqvarna Group
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STIGA S.p.A
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- Briggs & Stratton
- Deere & Company
- Future GenRobots
- Greenworks Tools
- iRobot
- Mamibot Manufacturing USA
- Milagrow HumanTech
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIHL
- The Toro Company
- Volta
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd
