DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Self-Service Kiosks Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report has been segmented based on application and end-user industry. The report provides an overview of the U.S. self-service kiosks market and analyzes market trends.
Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on application and end-user industry. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of self-service kiosk OEMs, software providers and service providers.
The report covers the market for self-service kiosks with regards to the user base across different end-user industries. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the U.S. market for self-service kiosks in 2020 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026
Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 to 2026 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and market share analysis of the self-service kiosks market, by application and end-user verticals
- Coverage of history and future of self-service kiosks and information on tablet kiosks and all in one computer
- Discussion on benefits of kiosk enabled healthcare system, and applications of self-service kiosks for telemedicine
- Coverage of regulations such as PCI Regulations, EMV Regulations, HIPAA Regulations and FDA Regulations, and information on recommendations by the KMA for accessible kiosks distribution
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players
- Acquire Digital Inc
- Evoke-Creative
- Kiosk Group Inc
- Mimo Monitors
- Honeywell International
- Zebra Technologies Corp
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- History of Self-Service Kiosks
- Adoption of Kiosks in Non-Traditional Industries
- Further Popularity of Small-Sized Models
- Period of Acquisitions, Mergers and Partnerships
Future of Self-Service Kiosks
- Development of Artificial Intelligence-Based Self-Service Kiosks
- Tablet Kiosks and All-In-One Computers-The Future of Self-Service?
- Growth of Touchless Technologies
- Impact of Covid-19
- U.S. Economic Recovery
- Touchless Kiosks Growth
- Consumer Perception Towards Touchscreen Kiosks and Growth of Contactless Payments
- Growth in Demand for Touchless Kiosks
- Increase in Usage of Mobile Phones for Self-Ordering
- Impact of Chip Shortage
- Regulatory Impacts
- Ada and Accessibility
- Recommendations by the Kma for Accessible Kiosks Distribution
Access Board Regulations
- Pci Regulations
- Emv Regulations
- Hipaa Regulations
- Fda Regulations
Market Drivers
- Self-Service Kiosks Enhance Consumer Experience in the QSR and Retail Segments
- Self-Service Kiosks Increase Revenue and Reduce Operating Costs
Growth of Smart City Kiosks
- Increasing Demand for Contactless Payment
Market Restraints
- Increasing Cyberattacks
- High Initial Costs
Chapter 4 U.S. Market for Self-Service Kiosks by Application
- Check-In Kiosks
- Self-Service Check-Out Kiosks
- Ticketing Kiosks
- Self-Ordering Kiosks
- Financial Services Kiosks
- Bill Payment Kiosks
- Digital Signage Kiosks
- Bitcoin Kiosks
- Temperature Screening Kiosks
Chapter 5 U.S. Market for Self-Service Kiosks by End-User
- Hospitality and Entertainment
- Financial Services
- Medical/Healthcare
- Benefits of Kiosk-Enabled Healthcare Systems
- Applications of Self-Service Kiosks for Telemedicine
- Retail
- Restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants
- Travel and Transportation
- Government
- Educational Institutions
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Key Developments
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- 22Miles Inc.
- Accushield LLC
- Acquire Digital Inc.
- Alveni LLC (Usa)
- Analytical Design Solutions Inc. Dba Kioware
- Au Optronics Corp.
- Boca Systems Inc.
- Burroughs Inc.
- Datacap Systems Inc.
- Dolphin Computer Access Ltd.
- Dynatouch
- Elatec Inc.
- Evoke-Creative
- Evolis Group
- Frank Mayer and Associates Inc.
- General Touch
- Goldfinger Monitors, Okra LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ingenico
- Insight Touch Technology
- Intel Corp.
- Intuiface
- Kiosk Group
- Kiosk Information Systems
- Kiosk Innovations
- Lg-Mri
- Lilitab LLC
- Marathon Deployment Inc.
- Microcom Corp.
- Mimo Monitors
- Nanonation Inc.
- Nanoptix Inc.
- Olea Kiosks Inc.
- Panasonic Corp. Of North America
- Parabit Systems
- Peerless Industries Inc.
- Practical Automation Inc.
- Provisio LLC
- Pyramid Computer GmbH (North America)
- Qwick Media Inc.
- Self-Service Networks
- Star Micronics America Inc.
- Storm Interface
- Suzohapp Global
- Teamsable Pos
- Tech for All Inc.
- Thermoelectric Cooling America Corp.
- Tokenworks Inc.
- Touchpay Holdings, LLC
- Ucp Inc.
- Us Hechuang Technology LLC
- Vispero
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
Note: Market projections for 2022 were estimated based on the assumption that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines was largely completed by the end of the year 2022 around 80% of the country's population will at least be done with both doses of the vaccines.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4arbbd
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-self-service-kiosks-market-2022-2026-self-service-kiosks-increase-revenues-as-self-service-kiosks-enhance-cx-in-the-qsr-and-retail-segments-301574815.html
SOURCE Research and Markets