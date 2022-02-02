BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitrends, a Kaseya® company and the global leader of all-in-one enterprise backup and continuity solutions, announced today the launch of the ION Series of desktop backup appliances and an industry-leading Cyber Assurance Program. These new appliances provide the best-in-breed data protection MSPs and SMBs require—including features like automated disaster recovery (DR) testing, immutable storage, AI-based ransomware detection and more—in a form factor and noise level that fits any small client site or small office. With the ION and ION+, there's no longer a need for a server rack.

"IT professionals face huge challenges when it comes to data protection. These challenges include ever-evolving cyberthreats and a growing number of IT requirements that are outpacing IT staff growth," said Joe Noonan, General Manager of Unitrends. "Unitrends is setting a new standard, with enterprise-level protection that fits any budget."

The new appliance line includes all the features Unitrends customers have come to expect:

  • The ION is designed with premium NVMe® solid state drives with no moving parts, making it completely silent and perfect for small offices without a server rack. Built-in software tests recoverability right on the box, so customers can ensure their data will be available whenever they need it.
  • The ION+ delivers full-service backup and recovery in a small tower form factor. With supercharged processors and extra memory, the ION+ delivers instant failover for recovery and instant labs for sandbox testing—removing the need for an external host for DR testing, patch testing and more.
  • Both the ION and ION+ can be used with Unitrends Forever Cloud for offsite immutable storage and Unitrends Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) for hands-free failover to eliminate downtime.

In addition to the newest appliances, Unitrends launched its Cyber Assurance Program. It educates and advises customers on how to stay up-to-date on the threat landscape and offers AI-based automation to ensure ransomware resilience.

Some benefits of the program include:

  • Unitrends administrator certification
  • Professional cybersecurity certification
  • Ongoing quarterly Cyber Awareness training
  • Expert onboarding
  • Ongoing quarterly technical account reviews
  • Regional in-person training events
  • Monthly online training webinars
  • Best practices library

For more information on the ION Series, visit: https://www.unitrends.com/ion-backup-appliance-models.

About Unitrends

Unitrends, a Kaseya company, is setting a new standard for backup, disaster recovery, and cyber resilience. For more than 30 years, Unitrends has been a leader in providing next-generation backup appliances and cloud technology. IT professionals around the globe rely on Unitrends for best-in-breed automated and resilient data protection to secure and recover their data seamlessly.

Learn more by visiting http://www.unitrends.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Unitrends.

