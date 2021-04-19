WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) is pleased to announce St. Joseph Health Centre, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada has selected to implement the Picis PriorityQ solution. As healthcare providers and facilities resume elective surgeries, they are challenged with the task of managing new surgeries and the backlog from the height of the pandemic.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on surgical scheduling and backlog in Ontario. In planning the next 12 to 24 months, St Joe's received Innovation Funding from Ontario Health to implement advanced data science tools in determining where to target resources to optimize the clinical recovery in the Peri-Operative Program. PriorityQ will be a powerful instrument in our tool box that will provide forward-looking, proactive prioritization planning to our hospital. This insight will help administrators manage and evaluate the surgical queue weeks in advance with the flexibility to adjust as things change." - Allison Needham, Manager of Surgical Strategic Operations & Quality at St. Josephs Health Centre
PriorityQ incorporates surgeon schedules, patient/procedure severity and resource availability to help facilities provide a forward-looking, load planning schedule for the next 6-8 weeks of the surgical schedule based on aggregated data.
PriorityQ bases calculations on the following factors:
- Existing waitlists
- Hospital thresholds
- Patient severity level
- OR time and resources
- Clinician assignments
"Developed in response to some of the challenges created by the pandemic, PriorityQ helps facilities repriortize surgical backlogs that were the result of the slow down or shut down over the past year. Our solution delivers a draft priority of current and backlog case load that helps anticipate logistical coordination, coupled with the flexibility to modify surgical schedules based on the facility's priority," stated Marc Lloses Padilla, Vice President of Research and Development at Picis.
The implementation of PriorityQ will add to the strong perioperative infrastructure of Picis software solutions in use at St. Joseph that include Picis OR Manager, SmarTrack Preop Manager, Anesthesia Manager, and PACU Manager.
To learn more about Picis PriorityQ, visit http://www.picis.com
ABOUT PICIS:
Picis Clinical Solutions (Picis) is a global provider of clinical information solutions that automate the entire perioperative experience with one continuous patient record, from preop to anesthesia through PACU. Picis continues to focus and specialize the integrated suite of solutions in life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex, and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. The software enables rapid, sustained delivery of clinical documentation, and financial and operational results. From department performance to patient case costing, hospitals benefit from the ability to interact with the data needed to help clinicians improve patient care, engagement and hospital revenue goals. Picis Clinical Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals worldwide.
Media Contact
Cristina Ortenzi, Picis, 781-557-3000, cortenzi@picis.com
SOURCE Picis