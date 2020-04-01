UnityPoint Health launches WELL Rapid Release Program to enhance COVID-19 communication

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WELL Health Inc. will deploy its Rapid Release Program at UnityPoint Health to enhance the organization's response to the significant increase in patient communication regarding COVID-19.
WELL developed the Rapid Release Program, a lightweight version of the WELL patient communication platform, in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. It can be implemented within 48 hours and allows health systems to manage urgent communications at scale. The platform makes it easy for patients to communicate directly with their health care provider's office while reducing person-to-person exposure.
"When COVID-19 began to show up in the communities we serve, we wanted an additional tool to communicate the evolving changes and help reduce community spread," said Lauren Hardison, Executive Director of Strategy & Business Development at UnityPoint Health. "We had already been in talks with WELL and knew the platform could support our patient communication needs in this critical time."
The initial use case for the health system will be using WELL to create a virtual waiting room. This will allow patients to notify UnityPoint Health when they arrive by responding to an automated appointment reminder. The patients then receive text instructions on registration and when and how to enter the building. As this implementation rolls out, UnityPoint Health will continue evaluating this technology for implementation where it can improve the overall patient experience and automate workflows.
UnityPoint Health now has the ability to offer widespread community crisis outreach via WELL's Campaigns and Broadcast features to disseminate the latest information and education to the patient population, should the need arise.
"Technology companies like WELL were built for times like these," said Guillaume de Zwirek, WELL founder and CEO. "We have a responsibility to do whatever we can to streamline patient communication and improve care for the thousands of patients already affected by COVID-19."
Existing WELL clients saw dramatic increases in call volume and sent more than 630,000 messages related to COVID-19 during the first two weeks of March. Inbound messages on the outbreak increased by more than 51x during the same time period.
The Rapid Release Program quickly onboards new health systems to provide the same level of frictionless patient communication in this critical situation.
UnityPoint Health
UnityPoint Health is the nation's 13th largest nonprofit health system and the fourth largest nondenominational health system in America, providing care to both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Through relationships with more than 315 physician clinics, 21 regional and 19 community network hospitals and home care services throughout its 9 regions, UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 30,000 employees who are dedicated to making it easier for people to live well. More at unitypoint.org.
About WELL Health Inc.
WELL is the last-mile patient communication infrastructure for healthcare. We enable enterprise health systems, private practices, and vendors to communicate with patients securely across any channel, including text messaging, email, telephone, and live chat.
With WELL, patients receive all of their healthcare communication from one trusted source — their provider. The platform empowers service representatives to seamlessly converse with patients in real time, ensuring patients feel heard while driving staff efficiency and increased revenue.
Founded in 2015, WELL is based in Santa Barbara, California and is the highest rated patient engagement software on G2 (January 2020). WELL serves many of the country's leading health systems and powers best-in-class experiences for more than 14,000 healthcare professionals and 13 million patients.
