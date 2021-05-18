HAMBURG, Germany and BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UniverCell Holding GmbH ("UniverCell") and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic") today announced the two companies have signed a non-binding LOI to begin strategic collaboration and bring Nanoramic's Neocarbonix™ electrode technology to full-commercialization.
Under the agreement, UniverCell will grant Nanoramic worldwide, non-exclusive support to adapt and integrate Nanoramic's Neocarbonix™ electrode technology for use in UniverCell's battery products. Both companies will jointly work towards developing the next generation of Li-ion batteries, ready for mass-commercialization by Q4 2021.
"This partnership combines UniverCell's deep manufacturing expertise with Nanoramic's revolutionary Neocarbonix™ technology," said Eli Cohen, VP of Corporate Development for Nanoramic. "We are now best positioned to bring industry-leading Li-ion batteries to the European market."
Neocarbonix™ unlocks the solution to low-cost, high performance batteries using standard production infrastructure. By using a nanoscopic carbon binding structure that replaces standard PVDF polymer binders, the Neocarbonix™ technology delivers up to 30% cost and performance improvement to current best-in-class batteries.
"We are excited to join forces in order to push this promising new technology to a proof of concept on the world stage," said Dr. Stefan Permien, CEO of UniverCell.
About UniverCell
UniverCell is a German based company that produces electrodes, cells, modules and batteries based on Li-ion technology. UniverCell is serving partners with deep routed knowledge and a capacity of over 1.5 GWh/year to develop Energy Storage Systems that challenge the status quo, focused on highest quality, performance, innovative technology, and customized needs.
About Nanoramic
Established in 2016 to extend the use of nanomaterials into new markets, Nanoramic® Laboratories is the exclusive designer, manufacturer and licenser of Neocarbonix™ electrodes, Fastcap® Ultracapacitors and Thermexit™ thermal interface gap filler pads. Nanoramic was born from the R&D world record high temperature ultracapacitor technology funded by NASA, the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense.
Media Contact
Eli Cohen, Nanoramic Laboratories, +1 8574036031, eli@nanoramic.com
Julian Schildknecht, UniverCell Holding GmbH, julian.scildknecht@univercell.de
SOURCE Nanoramic Laboratories