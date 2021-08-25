Universal Logistics Holdings logo (PRNewsfoto/Universal Logistics Holdings)

 By Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

WARREN, Mich., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that Tim Phillips, Universal's Chief Executive Officer, and Jude Beres, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference. 

The event will begin at 8:00 AM ET on Friday, September 10, 2021, and will be broadcast live via webcast at http://www.universallogistics.com.  To access the event, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link to the webcast.  A link to the replay will be available following the event.

About Universal

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia.  We provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes.  We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. 

 

