MIRA LOMA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Universal Pure, the market leading provider of High Pressure Processing ("HPP") and food safety solutions across the cold chain, expands to the West Coast with the opening of a new processing facility in Southern California.
Opening early Fall 2021, the 30,000 square feet facility will feature two HPP processing lines, bringing the company's HPP fleet to 18 total machines. This location will also offer Universal Pure's integrated suite of value-added cold chain services. The company looks forward to growing with its current customer base, as well as serving new customers in the region.
CEO Jeff Williams notes that, "Universal Pure has had West Coast expansion in our sights for several years to build a nationwide, strategic facility footprint of multi-service centers. We are thrilled to announce the opening of this new facility, strengthening our position as the leader in the HPP solutions space, during our 20th year in operation and 10th anniversary in the high pressure processing. We look forward to providing our customized, flexible and industry leading services to our diverse base of customers nationwide."
Universal Pure is the largest provider of HPP and food safety solutions across the cold chain and is dedicated to helping ensure the safety and quality of food and beverage products. Universal Pure operates 18 HPP machines across a strategic facility network of locations in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Through its facility footprint, totaling 1.1 million square feet, the company delivers an integrated end-to-end solution and is a trusted partner in refrigerated and frozen storage, HPP, beverage bottling, kitting and assembly, tempering, and other value-added cold chain services. Learn more at http://www.universalpure.com.
