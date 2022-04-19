CU Medicine expands use of the platform to measure, predict, and improve outcomes
DENVER, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- University of Colorado Medicine (CU Medicine), the region's largest and most comprehensive multi-specialty physician group practice, has expanded its partnership with PatientIQ to prioritize quality improvement across multiple clinical specialties.
With more than 3,500 physicians and advance practice providers, CU Medicine first partnered with PatientIQ in 2019 to collect and measure patient-reported outcomes specific to its orthopedic practice. Today, CU Medicine utilizes the PatientIQ platform to leverage outcomes data within its integrated spine center, orthopedics, sports medicine, plastic surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. The expansion enables CU Medicine to comprehensively measure the quality of its clinical care.
"As our patient population continues to grow, we need to ensure that we maintain our standard of excellence across the practice," said Kenneth Hunt, MD, Vice Chair, Quality, Patient Safety and Outcomes in Orthopaedics. "PatientIQ is an essential partner in optimizing patient outcomes and our quality improvement strategies."
The cloud-based PatientIQ platform automates the collection of patient-reported outcomes by enrolling each patient into digital care pathways that prompt reporting of key health information and outcome metrics. The platform then leverages its proprietary analytics engine to offer CU Medicine actionable insights directly within Epic, streamlining the clinician and patient experience.
CU Medicine has collected more than 750,000 outcomes from nearly one-hundred thousand patients, and further expansion will serve to provide even greater visibility into the quality of its clinical care.
"We commend CU Medicine for recognizing the value of patient-reported outcomes as the primary input for continuous quality improvement," said Matthew Gitelis, CEO, PatientIQ. "Together we will continue to push the boundaries for exceptional clinical care for patients across Colorado."
About University of Colorado Medicine
University of Colorado Medicine (CU Medicine) is the region's largest and most comprehensive multi-specialty physician group practice. Our 3,500 University of Colorado School of Medicine physicians and advanced practice providers bring their unparalleled expertise at the forefront of medicine to deliver trusted, compassionate health care services. CU Medicine also delivers business operations and administrative services to support patients and providers. Our primary and specialty care clinics, along with our partnerships with the top hospitals and facilities in Colorado, provide patients with personalized care in their communities. Visit https://www.cumedicine.us/ to learn more.
About PatientIQ
PatientIQ is the healthcare technology partner for practicing data-driven medicine. Its proprietary, cloud-based platform engages patients to automate the collection of patient-reported outcomes and provide real-time outcome analysis. With PatientIQ, providers are empowered to consistently deliver the highest quality care. Partnering with hospitals, health systems, private practices, and industry customers, PatientIQ has demonstrated years of experience and an unparalleled ability to help push the boundaries of medicine. For more, visit http://www.patientiq.io.
