DETROIT, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy announces a major campus investment project following the completion of a successful fundraising campaign, which raised $115 million. This project will change the McNichols Campus, reposition the 143-year-old institution for the future and serve as a model of efficiency for peer institutions.
The project starts summer 2020. It will eliminate 100,000 square feet of building space, improve efficiency and reduce deferred maintenance costs by $43 million. Renovations are the result of the University's master plan, which focuses on improving student satisfaction with the campus, attracting and retaining more students and using University resources wisely.
"McNichols Campus enhancements will make the University even more attractive to high-achieving students who want a Jesuit- and Mercy-inspired education, as well as an opportunity to apply their learning to community needs in a city as culturally rich and diverse as Detroit," said Antoine M. Garibaldi, Ph.D., president of Detroit Mercy.
In 2020, U.S. News & World Report's "Best Colleges" edition ranked Detroit Mercy among the top 200 national universities.
Plan Summary
The Student Union
A major renovation and addition are planned for the Student Union. It will become the new home for all student-centered services from admissions to financial aid/student life. It will offer a one-stop-shop for students and families as they consider Detroit Mercy. Construction begins in summer 2020 with Phase 1 completion by summer 2021.
Shiple Hall — The Freshman Residence Hall
A complete reconstruction of the front entrance begins summer 2020 followed by plans to modernize the lobby. Residents will also enjoy contemporary updates including new bathroom fixtures, paint, flooring, lighting and furniture.
The Fisher Administration Center
The 50,000-square-foot Gunnar Birkerts-designed building was dedicated in September 1966 and is one of the tallest buildings on campus. In 2003, the American Institute of Architects honored the building for its "architectural design of enduring significance." However, due to critical maintenance issues will demolish this building and create parking and green space in its place.
Reno Hall
Reno is one of the most inefficient buildings on campus. The building will be demolished and replaced with new student apartments designed for upperclassmen and graduate students.
Other projects
The University recently purchased vacant land abutting the south end of campus behind Shiple Hall. Plans for this space include an intramural sports field and potential gathering spaces.
For more, visit https://udmercy.edu/admission/renovations.php or https://udmercy.edu/faculty-staff/facilities/renovation.php.