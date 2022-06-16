Softdocs announces launch of campus-wide initiative with the University of Idaho to modernize campus operations
COLUMBIA, S.C., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softdocs, the only education-focused provider of process automation and content services solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a new campus-wide initiative with the University of Idaho to modernize campus operations and create a more connected campus.
The project, involving implementation of the complete Etrieve platform, will provide the University access to the capable Etrieve Content, Etrieve Forms, and Etrieve Flow solutions. The University will also be implementing electronic signatures via the Etrieve platform as a part of their project to reduce turnaround term in serving their students and staff. The new initiative aims to resolve the challenges faced by the University due to the lack of a centrally accessible repository of student and staff forms as well as provides a method of collecting electronic signatures for a large number of services provided by the University.
Speaking about the new project, Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Daniel Ewart said, "We were looking for a replacement to our legacy imaging system which was no longer supported, and Softdocs provided us not only with an imaging system, but a comprehensive automation platform complete with forms and workflow tools we didn't have before. We need modern enterprise platforms like Softdocs to support the digital transformation needed for student success, research excellence and improving the user experience with both technology and processes."
"We are very excited to launch this initiative with the University of Idaho," said Softdocs CEO Adam Park. "Softdocs solutions have helped hundreds of schools and colleges achieve their objectives related to student success, and we are eager to help the University of Idaho do the same."
The Softdocs implementation plans to reach virtually every department on campus including Human Resources, the Office of the Registrar, undergraduate and graduate admissions, the Office of Alumni Relations, and more. "We plan to roll out the solution campuswide as soon as possible. I've been hearing from departments that are very eager to be early adopters of this project," said Ewart.
About Softdocs
Softdocs develops document management, electronic forms, workflow automation, eSignature, and print customization solutions for the higher education and K-12 markets. The company's Etrieve platform, and complementary solutions, empower institutions to work more efficiently, communicate more effectively and collaborate more freely. Education-focused and SOC 2 Type I and II compliant, Softdocs is a trusted partner of nearly 700 organizations across North America. Softdocs is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.
About the University of Idaho
The University of Idaho, home of the Vandals, is Idaho's land-grant, national research university. From its residential campus in Moscow, U of I serves the state of Idaho through educational centers in Boise, Coeur d'Alene, and Idaho Falls, nine research and Extension centers, plus Extension offices in 42 counties. Home to nearly 11,000 students statewide, U of I is a leader in student-centered learning and excels at interdisciplinary research, service to businesses and communities, and in advancing diversity, citizenship, and global outreach. U of I competes in the Big Sky and Western Athletic conferences. Learn more at uidaho.edu.
